bonyf NV / Key word(s): Regulatory Admission/Regulatory Approval bonyf Achieves MDR Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Excellence in Oral Care Solutions 09-Dec-2024 / 15:42 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- bonyf Achieves MDR Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Excellence in Oral Care Solutions Knokke-Heist (Belgium), 9 December 2024, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), the next-generation oral comfort expert, is a Euronext Paris listed company and specializes in the development, production, and marketing of oral, denture, orthodontic, and wound care products. As a leader in dental care innovation, bonyf is committed to advancing oral health solutions that enhance patient well-being. Today, the company is pleased to announce a significant milestone: the successful certification of NitrAdine® Disinfecting Tablets under the stringent European Union's Medical Device Regulation (MDR), marking a new chapter in its pursuit of excellence. bonyf's R&D team is excited to have obtained the MDR certification for its portfolio of medical devices. This achievement reflects the company's ongoing commitment to meeting the highest standards of quality, safety, and performance in the dental and denture care sectors. The MDR certification is a rigorous process, ensuring that each product complies with the European Union's stringent requirements for medical devices, providing consumers with the assurance that bonyf's products are safe and reliable for use in healthcare settings. "We are thrilled to have achieved this certification, which demonstrates our ongoing commitment to innovation, quality, and patient safety," said Jean-Pierre Bogaert, CEO of bonyf group. "This accomplishment not only opens new market opportunities within Europe but also reinforces our position as a trusted leader in the oral care and medical device industry." As part of its ongoing commitment to research and development, bonyf will continue to enhance its product offerings, integrating the latest scientific advancements with user-centric designs to address the evolving needs of oral care professionals and their patients. For more information, visit bonyf.com or contact investor@bonyf.com. bonyf's strengths -- Products with patented formulations -- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations -- Proven clinical efficacy -- Commercial presence in 37 countries -- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability -- A fast-growing oral and dental care market About bonyf Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care products. bonyf is a forward-thinking company committed to revolutionizing oral care through innovation and research. With a focus on quality and efficacy, bonyf develops cutting-edge products designed to enhance the well-being of individuals worldwide. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market. For more information about bonyf and its innovative oral care products, please visit www.bonyf.com. bonyf Jean-Pierre Bogaert investor@bonyf.com

