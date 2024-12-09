Anzeige
Montag, 09.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Dieses Unternehmen wird das MicroStrategy von SOLANA!
bonyf Achieves MDR Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Excellence in Oral Care Solutions

Finanznachrichten News

bonyf Achieves MDR Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Excellence in Oral Care Solutions 
09-Dec-2024 / 15:42 CET/CEST 
bonyf Achieves MDR Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Excellence in Oral Care Solutions 
Knokke-Heist (Belgium), 9 December 2024, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), the next-generation oral comfort 
expert, is a Euronext Paris listed company and specializes in the development, production, and marketing of oral, 
denture, orthodontic, and wound care products. As a leader in dental care innovation, bonyf is committed to advancing 
oral health solutions that enhance patient well-being. Today, the company is pleased to announce a significant 
milestone: the successful certification of NitrAdine® Disinfecting Tablets under the stringent European Union's Medical 
Device Regulation (MDR), marking a new chapter in its pursuit of excellence. 
bonyf's R&D team is excited to have obtained the MDR certification for its portfolio of medical devices. This 
achievement reflects the company's ongoing commitment to meeting the highest standards of quality, safety, and 
performance in the dental and denture care sectors. The MDR certification is a rigorous process, ensuring that each 
product complies with the European Union's stringent requirements for medical devices, providing consumers with the 
assurance that bonyf's products are safe and reliable for use in healthcare settings. 
"We are thrilled to have achieved this certification, which demonstrates our ongoing commitment to innovation, quality, 
and patient safety," said Jean-Pierre Bogaert, CEO of bonyf group. "This accomplishment not only opens new market 
opportunities within Europe but also reinforces our position as a trusted leader in the oral care and medical device 
industry." 
As part of its ongoing commitment to research and development, bonyf will continue to enhance its product offerings, 
integrating the latest scientific advancements with user-centric designs to address the evolving needs of oral care 
professionals and their patients. 
For more information, visit bonyf.com or contact investor@bonyf.com. 
bonyf's strengths 
   -- Products with patented formulations 
   -- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations 
   -- Proven clinical efficacy 
   -- Commercial presence in 37 countries 
   -- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability 
   -- A fast-growing oral and dental care market 
 
About bonyf 
Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care 
products. bonyf is a forward-thinking company committed to revolutionizing oral care through innovation and research. 
With a focus on quality and efficacy, bonyf develops cutting-edge products designed to enhance the well-being of 
individuals worldwide. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real 
difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in 
the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries 
worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong 
future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market. 
For more information about bonyf and its innovative oral care products, please visit www.bonyf.com. 
 
bonyf 
Jean-Pierre Bogaert 
investor@bonyf.com

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language:   English 
Issuer:    bonyf NV 
       Kalvekeetdijk 179, box 105 
       8300 Knokke-Heist 
       Belgium 
Phone:    +41 79 412 42 79 
E-mail:    president@bonyf.com 
Internet:   www.bonyf.com 
ISIN:     BE6333353298 
EQS News ID: 2047289 
 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
2047289 09-Dec-2024 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 09, 2024 09:42 ET (14:42 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
