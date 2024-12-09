Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Dieses Unternehmen wird das MicroStrategy von SOLANA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J2R1 | ISIN: NL0000395903 | Ticker-Symbol: WOSB
Tradegate
09.12.24
17:36 Uhr
161,45 Euro
-1,95
-1,19 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
WOLTERS KLUWER NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WOLTERS KLUWER NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
161,50161,8518:11
161,50161,6518:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.12.2024 17:34 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer appoints Mark Sherwood as Executive Vice President & Chief Information Officer

Finanznachrichten News

PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer appoints Mark Sherwood as Executive Vice President & Chief Information Officer

Alphen aan den Rijn - December 9, 2024 - Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, has appointed Mark Sherwood as Executive Vice President & Chief Information Officer (CIO). Mr. Sherwood will oversee the overall enterprise technology infrastructure of Wolters Kluwer with a focus on advancing the digital DNA, delivering next generation enterprise IT capabilities, transforming operations with AI and enhancing the workplace and customer experience.

"We are very pleased that Mark has joined Wolters Kluwer in this role that is critical to supporting our growth as a company," said Andres Sadler, Chief Executive Officer, Global Business Services at Wolters Kluwer and reporting manager of Mr. Sherwood. "Mark's expertise and forward-thinking approach will be invaluable as we continue to evolve and leverage technology to meet our strategic goals and further transform our enterprise IT."

Mr. Sherwood joins Wolters Kluwer from Microsoft, where he most recently led the Infrastructure and Engineering Services global team. Prior to Microsoft, he was the Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Nuance Communications. He was also Vice President of IT at Symantec Corporation and held numerous leadership roles at Cisco Systems. Mr. Sherwood holds a B.S. from the University of California, Irvine and holds an M.B.A. from California State Polytechnic University. He will be based out of Waltham, MA.

Mr. Sherwood comments: "I'm excited to be joining Wolters Kluwer as it is such a trusted name to so many professionals across the healthcare, tax, finance, ESG, compliance and legal industries. I've already seen some of the culture and am impressed with the focus on innovation and collaboration. I'm very much looking forward to helping continue to bring the business and the technology even closer together to achieve even more."

###
About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands. Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50 and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTubeand Instagram.

MediaInvestors/Analysts
Stefan Kloet Meg Geldens
Wolters Kluwer
Associate Director Global Communications 		Wolters Kluwer
Investor Relations
m t +316 12 22 36 57
stefan.kloet@wolterskluwer.com (mailto:stefan.kloet@wolterskluwer.com)		ir@wolterskluwer.com (mailto:ir@wolterskluwer.com)

Attachment

  • 2024.12.09 Wolters Kluwer appoints Mark Sherwood as Chief Information Officer (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7e012eba-cada-4cde-99ab-a7803b229530)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.