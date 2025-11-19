Vice President of Advanced Technology, Bill Flannery, highlights UpToDate Expert AI and Microsoft Foundry partnership

Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information solutions, software and services, demonstrated its commitment to advancing technology and clinical decision support as it took center stage at the Microsoft Ignite conference. Bill Flannery, Vice President of Advanced Technology at Wolters Kluwer, was invited to speak on the distinguished panel "Make smarter model choices: Anthropic, OpenAI more on Microsoft Foundry," underscoring Wolters Kluwer's reputation as a leader in AI innovation.

Bill Flannery, Vice President of Advanced Technology at Wolters Kluwer, delivering a presentation at Microsoft Ignite on November 18, 2025.

During the session, Bill Flannery shared insights into Wolters Kluwer's strategic partnership with Microsoft and the impact of Microsoft Foundry. He detailed how Wolters Kluwer leverages Foundry's secure platform to select from the most advanced AI models to promote high standards of enterprise-grade security, responsible AI practices, and governance across every workload.

A highlight of the presentation was the case study on UpToDate Expert AI, Wolters Kluwer's next-generation clinical decision support solution. Purpose-built for centralized, enterprise-wide deployment, UpToDate Expert AI leverages Wolters Kluwer's deep domain expertise and a robust network of over 7,600 medical experts to deliver fast, reliable GenAI-powered answers to clinical questions. The solution is grounded in trusted, evidence-based content and is designed to meet high standards of security, compliance, and governance empowering healthcare organizations to responsibly integrate AI into their infrastructure and workflows.

UpToDate Expert AI's Clinical Intelligence emulates how expert clinicians reason and act, providing context-rich responses with transparent sourcing and step-by-step rationale. This expert-driven approach promotes answers that are validated and trustworthy, supporting clinicians in making informed decisions at the point of care while helping enterprises maintain transparency and policy compliance. Enabled by Microsoft Foundry's secure model access and advanced compliance features, UpToDate Expert AI sets a new standard for clinical decision support-delivering reliable, actionable insights that help drive better patient outcomes.

"At Wolters Kluwer, we operate in industries where quality and compliance are paramount," Flannery commented. "Our proprietary platform enables us to unlock scale, accelerate adoption, and deliver responsible AI solutions that truly make a difference. Key partnerships like Microsoft Foundry provide scalable access to AI models that are secure and compliant and can meet the capacity demands of production AI solutions. The success of UpToDate Expert AI is a testament to our expert-in-the-loop approach and our commitment to continuous improvement."

Wolters Kluwer's participation at Ignite highlights the company's ongoing investment in AI and its role as a trusted partner in shaping the future of enterprise technology.

Adam Orentlicher's Upcoming Panel on AI Agent Architectures

Adam Orentlicher, CTO SVP, Tax Accounting North America, will speak on "AI agent architectures, pitfalls and real-world business impact" at Microsoft Ignite on Thursday, Nov 20, 11:45 AM, Marriott Marquis, Yerba Buena Ballroom, BO2 (BRK114).

Join live or in person for insights on building and scaling AI agents in the enterprise.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

