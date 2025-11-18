Chance Wu of KeyBank honored at the 29th Annual CRA Fair Lending Colloquium

Wolters Kluwer Financial Corporate Compliance has named Chance Wu, data analytics specialist at KeyBank, as the 2025 honoree of its Alfredo deHaas Excellence in Data Analytics Award. The award was announced at the company's 29th annual CRA Fair Lending Colloquium held Nov. 16-19 in Los Angeles and recognizes a banking professional who excels in leveraging data to foster transformative change in fair lending and community reinvestment compliance.

Named after longtime Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) analyst Alfredo deHaas of MUFG Union Bank, N.A., the Excellence in Data Analytics Award "trumpets the unsung heroes" who embody deHaas's passion and spirit for championing the creative and thoughtful use of data in shaping community reinvestment and fair lending.

"Alfredo deHaas was renowned for his resourcefulness in data analytics-not only to manage regulatory compliance requirements-but to help his organization gain useful insights from that work. Chance Wu takes a similar approach to proactively leveraging data analyses, accelerating the team's CRA reporting cadence while dramatically improving its overall data and reporting capabilities," said Simon Moir, Vice President, Banking Compliance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Financial Corporate Compliance. "On behalf of Wolters Kluwer, I am pleased to recognize his deep dedication and contributions to data analytics through this award."

"Chance's collaborative nature and commitment to uplifting colleagues has made the Data Analytics team a go-to resource across the organization-not just for CRA-specific insights, but for data-driven decision-making more broadly," says Stephanie Cameron, Senior Vice President, CRA Director, Corporate Responsibility, KeyBank. "His impact has been felt across our organization, helping the team set a new standard for excellence in our CRA efforts. Chance's work is a testament to the transformative power of analytics in community reinvestment."

The Data Analytics Award is sponsored by Solomon Hess Capital Management, an investment management firm that provides investors with Community Reinvestment-eligible, Small Business Administration-focused investment opportunities.

