Montag, 09.12.2024
Dieses Unternehmen wird das MicroStrategy von SOLANA!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
09.12.24
15:29 Uhr
1,550 Euro
+0,030
+1,97 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
09.12.2024 19:49 Uhr
196 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
09-Dec-2024 / 18:18 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
9 December 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               9 December 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      142,672 
Highest price paid per share:         132.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          128.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 130.4417p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 329,369,947 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (329,369,947) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      130.4417p                    142,672

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
597              132.00          08:19:33         00314551771TRLO1     XLON 
3               132.50          08:23:00         00314553424TRLO1     XLON 
298              132.50          08:23:00         00314553425TRLO1     XLON 
1718              132.50          08:26:07         00314555261TRLO1     XLON 
1724              132.00          08:31:07         00314557637TRLO1     XLON 
801              131.50          08:31:28         00314557806TRLO1     XLON 
810              131.50          09:02:15         00314574487TRLO1     XLON 
1606              131.00          09:18:16         00314587595TRLO1     XLON 
500              131.50          09:18:16         00314587596TRLO1     XLON 
675              131.50          09:18:16         00314587597TRLO1     XLON 
684              131.50          09:18:16         00314587598TRLO1     XLON 
671              131.50          09:18:16         00314587599TRLO1     XLON 
1716              132.00          09:53:33         00314609801TRLO1     XLON 
110              132.00          09:53:56         00314610110TRLO1     XLON 
858              131.50          09:54:26         00314610467TRLO1     XLON 
858              131.50          09:54:26         00314610468TRLO1     XLON 
821              131.00          10:20:21         00314613177TRLO1     XLON 
821              131.00          10:20:21         00314613178TRLO1     XLON 
821              131.00          10:20:21         00314613179TRLO1     XLON 
821              131.00          10:20:21         00314613180TRLO1     XLON 
160              131.50          10:20:21         00314613181TRLO1     XLON 
709              131.50          10:20:21         00314613182TRLO1     XLON 
11155             131.50          10:20:21         00314613183TRLO1     XLON 
2393              130.50          10:20:31         00314613202TRLO1     XLON 
89               130.00          10:24:24         00314613262TRLO1     XLON 
776              130.00          10:24:24         00314613263TRLO1     XLON 
89               130.00          10:24:24         00314613264TRLO1     XLON 
776              130.00          10:24:24         00314613265TRLO1     XLON 
1575              130.00          10:25:20         00314613285TRLO1     XLON 
849              130.00          10:38:02         00314613534TRLO1     XLON 
1697              129.50          10:38:07         00314613537TRLO1     XLON 
848              129.50          10:38:07         00314613538TRLO1     XLON 
1706              129.50          10:42:05         00314613636TRLO1     XLON 
472              130.00          11:12:12         00314615330TRLO1     XLON 
87               130.00          11:12:12         00314615331TRLO1     XLON 
92               130.00          11:12:12         00314615332TRLO1     XLON 
853              130.00          11:18:12         00314615433TRLO1     XLON 
430              130.00          11:23:00         00314615526TRLO1     XLON 
444              130.00          11:23:00         00314615527TRLO1     XLON 
861              130.00          11:32:06         00314615882TRLO1     XLON 
199              130.00          11:40:52         00314616307TRLO1     XLON 
97               130.00          11:40:52         00314616308TRLO1     XLON 
563              130.00          11:40:52         00314616309TRLO1     XLON 
147              129.50          11:50:01         00314616510TRLO1     XLON 
294              129.50          11:50:01         00314616511TRLO1     XLON 
125              130.50          12:11:58         00314617169TRLO1     XLON 
687              130.50          12:11:58         00314617170TRLO1     XLON 
681              130.50          12:11:58         00314617171TRLO1     XLON 
200              130.50          12:15:20         00314617307TRLO1     XLON 
840              130.50          12:15:20         00314617308TRLO1     XLON 
1000              130.50          12:36:03         00314617839TRLO1     XLON 
147              130.50          12:40:38         00314618000TRLO1     XLON 
2089              131.00          12:44:12         00314618119TRLO1     XLON 
859              131.00          12:54:07         00314618308TRLO1     XLON 
1078              131.00          12:54:07         00314618309TRLO1     XLON 
629              131.00          12:54:07         00314618310TRLO1     XLON 
3000              131.00          12:54:54         00314618319TRLO1     XLON 
576              131.00          12:54:54         00314618320TRLO1     XLON 
147              131.50          12:57:01         00314618390TRLO1     XLON 
1049              131.50          12:57:01         00314618391TRLO1     XLON 
791              131.00          12:57:27         00314618413TRLO1     XLON 
790              131.00          12:57:27         00314618414TRLO1     XLON 
794              131.50          13:00:37         00314618530TRLO1     XLON 
2               132.00          13:07:28         00314618686TRLO1     XLON 
2810              132.00          13:07:28         00314618687TRLO1     XLON 
805              132.00          13:07:40         00314618705TRLO1     XLON 
834              132.00          13:07:52         00314618726TRLO1     XLON 
791              132.00          13:15:05         00314618971TRLO1     XLON 
394              132.00          13:20:08         00314619101TRLO1     XLON 
398              132.00          13:20:08         00314619102TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 09, 2024 13:18 ET (18:18 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
