DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 09-Dec-2024 / 18:18 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 9 December 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 9 December 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 142,672 Highest price paid per share: 132.50p Lowest price paid per share: 128.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 130.4417p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 329,369,947 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (329,369,947) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 130.4417p 142,672

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 597 132.00 08:19:33 00314551771TRLO1 XLON 3 132.50 08:23:00 00314553424TRLO1 XLON 298 132.50 08:23:00 00314553425TRLO1 XLON 1718 132.50 08:26:07 00314555261TRLO1 XLON 1724 132.00 08:31:07 00314557637TRLO1 XLON 801 131.50 08:31:28 00314557806TRLO1 XLON 810 131.50 09:02:15 00314574487TRLO1 XLON 1606 131.00 09:18:16 00314587595TRLO1 XLON 500 131.50 09:18:16 00314587596TRLO1 XLON 675 131.50 09:18:16 00314587597TRLO1 XLON 684 131.50 09:18:16 00314587598TRLO1 XLON 671 131.50 09:18:16 00314587599TRLO1 XLON 1716 132.00 09:53:33 00314609801TRLO1 XLON 110 132.00 09:53:56 00314610110TRLO1 XLON 858 131.50 09:54:26 00314610467TRLO1 XLON 858 131.50 09:54:26 00314610468TRLO1 XLON 821 131.00 10:20:21 00314613177TRLO1 XLON 821 131.00 10:20:21 00314613178TRLO1 XLON 821 131.00 10:20:21 00314613179TRLO1 XLON 821 131.00 10:20:21 00314613180TRLO1 XLON 160 131.50 10:20:21 00314613181TRLO1 XLON 709 131.50 10:20:21 00314613182TRLO1 XLON 11155 131.50 10:20:21 00314613183TRLO1 XLON 2393 130.50 10:20:31 00314613202TRLO1 XLON 89 130.00 10:24:24 00314613262TRLO1 XLON 776 130.00 10:24:24 00314613263TRLO1 XLON 89 130.00 10:24:24 00314613264TRLO1 XLON 776 130.00 10:24:24 00314613265TRLO1 XLON 1575 130.00 10:25:20 00314613285TRLO1 XLON 849 130.00 10:38:02 00314613534TRLO1 XLON 1697 129.50 10:38:07 00314613537TRLO1 XLON 848 129.50 10:38:07 00314613538TRLO1 XLON 1706 129.50 10:42:05 00314613636TRLO1 XLON 472 130.00 11:12:12 00314615330TRLO1 XLON 87 130.00 11:12:12 00314615331TRLO1 XLON 92 130.00 11:12:12 00314615332TRLO1 XLON 853 130.00 11:18:12 00314615433TRLO1 XLON 430 130.00 11:23:00 00314615526TRLO1 XLON 444 130.00 11:23:00 00314615527TRLO1 XLON 861 130.00 11:32:06 00314615882TRLO1 XLON 199 130.00 11:40:52 00314616307TRLO1 XLON 97 130.00 11:40:52 00314616308TRLO1 XLON 563 130.00 11:40:52 00314616309TRLO1 XLON 147 129.50 11:50:01 00314616510TRLO1 XLON 294 129.50 11:50:01 00314616511TRLO1 XLON 125 130.50 12:11:58 00314617169TRLO1 XLON 687 130.50 12:11:58 00314617170TRLO1 XLON 681 130.50 12:11:58 00314617171TRLO1 XLON 200 130.50 12:15:20 00314617307TRLO1 XLON 840 130.50 12:15:20 00314617308TRLO1 XLON 1000 130.50 12:36:03 00314617839TRLO1 XLON 147 130.50 12:40:38 00314618000TRLO1 XLON 2089 131.00 12:44:12 00314618119TRLO1 XLON 859 131.00 12:54:07 00314618308TRLO1 XLON 1078 131.00 12:54:07 00314618309TRLO1 XLON 629 131.00 12:54:07 00314618310TRLO1 XLON 3000 131.00 12:54:54 00314618319TRLO1 XLON 576 131.00 12:54:54 00314618320TRLO1 XLON 147 131.50 12:57:01 00314618390TRLO1 XLON 1049 131.50 12:57:01 00314618391TRLO1 XLON 791 131.00 12:57:27 00314618413TRLO1 XLON 790 131.00 12:57:27 00314618414TRLO1 XLON 794 131.50 13:00:37 00314618530TRLO1 XLON 2 132.00 13:07:28 00314618686TRLO1 XLON 2810 132.00 13:07:28 00314618687TRLO1 XLON 805 132.00 13:07:40 00314618705TRLO1 XLON 834 132.00 13:07:52 00314618726TRLO1 XLON 791 132.00 13:15:05 00314618971TRLO1 XLON 394 132.00 13:20:08 00314619101TRLO1 XLON 398 132.00 13:20:08 00314619102TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 09, 2024 13:18 ET (18:18 GMT)