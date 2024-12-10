SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), announced that new and updated data from its CD20xCD3 T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody program were presented at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition. Data showcase the benefits of fixed-duration Columvi (glofitamab-gxbm) and Lunsumio (mosunetuzumab-axgb) across different types of aggressive and indolent lymphomas.The company noted that long-term data confirmed fixed-duration Columvi and Lunsumio achieve durable remissions beyond the end of treatment, with real-world data suggesting reduced treatment-related travel burden due to less frequent dosing.The company said First presentation of Lunsumio given subcutaneously showed non-inferiority to intravenous treatment with a consistent safety profile, potentially providing an additional outpatient option with a shorter administration time.According to the company, three-year follow-up from the pivotal Phase II NP30179 study of Columvi in people with relapsed or refractory (R/R) large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) showed 40.0% of patients achieved a complete response (CR), with a median duration of CR of 29.8 months. The majority of patients in complete remission at the end of therapy remained in remission two years after therapy completion. Safety appeared consistent with the previous analysis.The company stated that long-term data at four years from the pivotal Phase II GO29781 study of Lunsumio in patients with R/R follicular lymphoma (FL) showed long-lasting remissions, with nearly two-thirds of patients with a CR alive and without disease progression at 45 months. The overall response rate (ORR) and CR rates in the overall population were 77.8% and 60.0%, respectively. Consistent results were seen in patients with a history of disease progression within 24 months of frontline treatment (POD24), which is typically harder to treat. No new safety signals were observed since the previous analysis.Both studies also showed restoration of B-cell levels, starting from 12-18 months following Columvi treatment and after a median of 19 months following Lunsumio treatment, indicating immune system recovery and supporting the use of a fixed-duration treatment approach. Recovery of B cells following treatment for lymphoma is important so that patients can maintain immune system function, the company said.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX