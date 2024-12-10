Dolphin Entertainment Embarks on an Inspiring Journey to Adapt Clare Mulley's Award-Winning Debut Biography the Woman Who Saved the Children Into a Feature Film

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) proudly announces its latest scripted content project with the acquisition of rights to The Woman Who Saved the Children, an acclaimed biography by award-winning author Clare Mulley. The book, which chronicles the extraordinary life of humanitarian trailblazer Eglantyne Jebb, will be brought to life as a feature film under Dolphin's production banner.

The Woman Who Saved the Children delves into the remarkable story of Jebb, whose unwavering determination and groundbreaking vision led to the creation of the global humanitarian organization Save the Children in 1919. Over the past century, this pioneering organization has become the world's foremost advocate for children, impacting millions of lives each year. In 2023 alone, Save the Children reached nearly 106 million children across 115 countries.

"This story is a celebration of courage and the power of one individual to change the world," said Emerson Davis, Vice President of Development and Production for Dolphin Entertainment. "It's an honor to adapt Clare Mulley's extraordinary book into a cinematic experience that will inspire audiences globally."

Eglantyne Jebb, a woman of passion and conviction, defied expectations to become one of the world's most influential champions for children's rights. She embarked on a remarkable journey to establish the Save the Children movement, pioneering the revolutionary concept of children's human rights. From her early days in Cambridge to her audacious actions on the world stage, Jebb's life was filled with daring exploits, from espionage in Serbia to public protests in Trafalgar Square. Her unwavering commitment to child welfare, coupled with her brilliant mind and indomitable spirit, left an enduring legacy that continues to inspire and transform lives.

"Eglantyne was a true revolutionary, breaking all the rules, defying convention and transgressing the law in her determination to save the lives and improve the life-chances of every child, everywhere," said Clare Mulley. "Witty and wayward, she burned fast through life, dying all too young, but her enduring legacy remains as relevant and urgent as ever."

Over 100 years after its establishment, Save the Children remains committed to its founding principles. In the United States and around the world, the international nonprofit works to ensure children grow up healthy, educated, and safe. Save the Children also responds to emergencies in many of the places where it's toughest to be a child and advocates for children to ensure their voices are heard and their rights are prioritized in policymaking and decision-making.

"Save the Children was founded in the wake of WWI on the belief that all children have rights, a radical idea at the time," said Janti Soeripto, President and CEO, Save the Children US. "We look forward to seeing our founder's lesser known, yet transformative life story told on the big screen. A fierce humanitarian, Eglantyne said, "humanity owes children the best it has to offer." Save the Children carries on Eglantyne's monumental legacy. Her vision to protect the rights of children worldwide is the same vision that drives us today."

This announcement marks an exciting return to scripted storytelling for Dolphin, which has earned many accolades over its 28-year history for its compelling and diverse productions. Most recently, the company co-produced The Blue Angels, the acclaimed and breathtaking documentary which was the first project in a multi-year co-production partnership between Dolphin and IMAX. Also produced by JJ Abrams and Glen Powell, The Blue Angels was released exclusively in IMAX theaters on May 17, and premiered on Amazon Prime over Memorial Day Weekend, becoming the #1 movie on the service over the holiday weekend.

"With The Woman Who Saved the Children, we're showcasing a story of extraordinary vision and resilience that is both globally relevant and emotionally powerful," said Bill O'Dowd, Founder and CEO of Dolphin. "As our development expands to include our return to scripted content, The Woman Who Saved the Children reflects our commitment to developing films that not only captivate audiences but also continues to reinforce Dolphin as a key player in meaningful, story-driven filmmaking within today's entertainment landscape."

Simon Shaps of Georgina Capel Associates brokered the deal on behalf of Clare Mulley.

The book was published by Oneworld Publications.

About Clare Mulley

Clare Mulley is an award-winning author and broadcaster celebrated for her incisive explorations of women's roles in history. Her works include The Spy Who Loved, a biography of the first woman to serve Britain as a special agent during WWII; The Women Who Flew for Hitler, an account of two female Nazi test pilots; and Agent Zo, a gripping tale of the only woman to parachute into enemy-occupied Poland. Clare's books have been translated worldwide, and she regularly contributes to prominent publications and documentaries.

About Save the Children

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since our founding more than 100 years ago, we've been advocating for the rights of children worldwide. In the United States and around the world, we give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We do whatever it takes for children - every day and in times of crisis - transforming the future we share. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About Dolphin

Dolphin (Nasdaq: DLPN), founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital, and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing, and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content, and feature films. With high-profile partnerships like IMAX and notable projects including "The Blue Angels," Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, this division has become a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking, and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire, Elle Communications, Special Projects, and The Digital Dept., Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries, from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

Contact Information

James Carbonara

Partner, Hayden IR

james@haydenir.com

646-755-7412

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

