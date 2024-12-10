DJ bonyf and Honest Pharma are pleased to announce a Strategic Alliance to bring revolutionary oral care products to the US market

bonyf NV / Key word(s): Alliance/Investment bonyf and Honest Pharma are pleased to announce a Strategic Alliance to bring revolutionary oral care products to the US market 10-Dec-2024 / 15:31 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- bonyf and Honest Pharma are pleased to announce a Strategic Alliance to bring revolutionary oral care products to the US market Knokke-Heist (Belgium), 10 December 2024, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), the next-generation oral comfort expert, is a Euronext Paris listed company and specializes in the development, production, and marketing of oral, denture, orthodontic, and wound care products. As a leader in dental care innovation, bonyf is committed to advancing oral health solutions that enhance patient well-being. bonyf and Honest Pharma are pleased to announce a Strategic Alliance to bring revolutionary oral care products to the US market. Honest Pharma will also be entitled to subscribe for new shares at an issuance price of EUR16.20 per share if revenue milestones are met. bonyf NV is a Belgian company with its origins in Liechtenstein and Switzerland going back to 1979 with a recent fast global expanding coverage. bonyf R&D innovative driven expertise develops unique, patented healthy denture fixative creams and the most efficient disinfecting denture tablets based on extensive clinical evidence. bonyf Regulatory excels in the global regulatory expertise and registration support services. bonyf Logistics Support masters a global import-export expertise and logistic assistance. The bonyf group offers customers worldwide products in the removable oral appliances segment for dentures, removable orthodontics, retainers & protective mouth guards. All bonyf products are manufactured in Switzerland by bonyf Production AG ensuring the highest worldwide standards. Investment 360 is a US based investor group that shows a very successful track record performing in various business industries worldwide. Investment 360's health care business offers a successful North America presence and distribution over DME (Durable Medical Equipment), healthcare staffing services, behavioural health services, senior-housing and long-term healthcare facilities and early intervention and remedial therapy.The health care divisions offer educational supports to dental professionals and direct access to healthcare products towards patients. The Honest Pharma brands, through Investment 360's health care branches, will soon be presenting the most performing, patented and world wide's first healthy olive oil-based denture fixative cream; and secondly a golden standard, unique disinfecting denture NitrAdine® tablet. The bonyf and Honest Pharma alliance for the US brings two innovative, most unique denture wearer products to the US market. The Swiss made products own a track record in exceptional performance and clinical evidence. The wide access of the two bonyf premium denture wearers products to American patients and consumers, further enforce bonyf's global ambition and focus as leading experts in innovative denture wearer solutions. Furthermore, Honest Pharma will be entitled to subscribe for up to 88.290 new shares in the aggregate (representing ca. 13% of the outstanding shares post-exercise) at an issuance price of EUR16.20 per share if and to the extent certain revenue milestones are met. This entitlement aims to reward Honest Pharma for its support and commitment towards bonyf and will take the form of warrants. The board of directors of bonyf will submit the proposed warrant issuance to an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders for approval soon. In this context, the board will prepare a report in which it will explain the terms and conditions of the warrants in more detail. Jean Pierre Bogaert, CEO of bonyf: "We are thrilled to partner with such a renowned U.S. company. This collaboration not only opens up new opportunities for our company but also allows us to leverage our partner's deep market expertise and network in the U.S. This partnership is set to drive significant growth and value creation for our stakeholders." For more information, visit bonyf.com or contact investor@bonyf.com. bonyf's strengths -- Products with patented formulations -- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations -- Proven clinical efficacy -- Commercial presence in 37 countries -- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability -- A fast-growing oral and dental care market About bonyf Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care products. bonyf is a forward-thinking company committed to revolutionizing oral care through innovation and research. With a focus on quality and efficacy, bonyf develops cutting-edge products designed to enhance the well-being of individuals worldwide. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market. For more information about bonyf and its innovative oral care products, please visit www.bonyf.com. bonyf Jean-Pierre Bogaert investor@bonyf.com

