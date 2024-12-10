Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.12.2024
Perfekte Gelegenheit! Krypto-Boom mit dieser Aktie voll ausnutzen!
WKN: A3D1EU | ISIN: BE6333353298 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
10.12.2024 16:04 Uhr
bonyf and Honest Pharma are pleased to announce a Strategic Alliance to bring revolutionary oral care products to the US market

Finanznachrichten News

DJ bonyf and Honest Pharma are pleased to announce a Strategic Alliance to bring revolutionary oral care products to the US market 

bonyf NV / Key word(s): Alliance/Investment 
bonyf and Honest Pharma are pleased to announce a Strategic Alliance to bring revolutionary oral care products to the 
US market 
10-Dec-2024 / 15:31 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
bonyf and Honest Pharma are pleased to announce a Strategic Alliance to bring revolutionary oral care products to the 
US market 
Knokke-Heist (Belgium), 10 December 2024, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), the next-generation oral comfort 
expert, is a Euronext Paris listed company and specializes in the development, production, and marketing of oral, 
denture, orthodontic, and wound care products. As a leader in dental care innovation, bonyf is committed to advancing 
oral health solutions that enhance patient well-being. bonyf and Honest Pharma are pleased to announce a Strategic 
Alliance to bring revolutionary oral care products to the US market. Honest Pharma will also be entitled to subscribe 
for new shares at an issuance price of EUR16.20 per share if revenue milestones are met. 
bonyf NV is a Belgian company with its origins in Liechtenstein and Switzerland going back to 1979 with a recent fast 
global expanding coverage. bonyf R&D innovative driven expertise develops unique, patented healthy denture fixative 
creams and the most efficient disinfecting denture tablets based on extensive clinical evidence. bonyf Regulatory 
excels in the global regulatory expertise and registration support services. bonyf Logistics Support masters a global 
import-export expertise and logistic assistance. The bonyf group offers customers worldwide products in the removable 
oral appliances segment for dentures, removable orthodontics, retainers & protective mouth guards. All bonyf products 
are manufactured in Switzerland by bonyf Production AG ensuring the highest worldwide standards. 
Investment 360 is a US based investor group that shows a very successful track record performing in various business 
industries worldwide. Investment 360's health care business offers a successful North America presence and distribution 
over DME (Durable Medical Equipment), healthcare staffing services, behavioural health services, senior-housing and 
long-term healthcare facilities and early intervention and remedial therapy.The health care divisions offer educational 
supports to dental professionals and direct access to healthcare products towards patients. The Honest Pharma brands, 
through Investment 360's health care branches, will soon be presenting the most performing, patented and world wide's 
first healthy olive oil-based denture fixative cream; and secondly a golden standard, unique disinfecting denture 
NitrAdine® tablet. 
The bonyf and Honest Pharma alliance for the US brings two innovative, most unique denture wearer products to the US 
market. The Swiss made products own a track record in exceptional performance and clinical evidence. The wide access of 
the two bonyf premium denture wearers products to American patients and consumers, further enforce bonyf's global 
ambition and focus as leading experts in innovative denture wearer solutions. 
Furthermore, Honest Pharma will be entitled to subscribe for up to 88.290 new shares in the aggregate (representing ca. 
13% of the outstanding shares post-exercise) at an issuance price of EUR16.20 per share if and to the extent certain 
revenue milestones are met. This entitlement aims to reward Honest Pharma for its support and commitment towards bonyf 
and will take the form of warrants. The board of directors of bonyf will submit the proposed warrant issuance to an 
extraordinary general meeting of shareholders for approval soon. In this context, the board will prepare a report in 
which it will explain the terms and conditions of the warrants in more detail. 
Jean Pierre Bogaert, CEO of bonyf: "We are thrilled to partner with such a renowned U.S. company. This collaboration 
not only opens up new opportunities for our company but also allows us to leverage our partner's deep market expertise 
and network in the U.S. This partnership is set to drive significant growth and value creation for our stakeholders." 
For more information, visit bonyf.com or contact investor@bonyf.com. 
bonyf's strengths 
   -- Products with patented formulations 
   -- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations 
   -- Proven clinical efficacy 
   -- Commercial presence in 37 countries 
   -- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability 
   -- A fast-growing oral and dental care market 
 
About bonyf 
Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care 
products. bonyf is a forward-thinking company committed to revolutionizing oral care through innovation and research. 
With a focus on quality and efficacy, bonyf develops cutting-edge products designed to enhance the well-being of 
individuals worldwide. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real 
difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in 
the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries 
worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong 
future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market. 
For more information about bonyf and its innovative oral care products, please visit www.bonyf.com. 
 
bonyf 
Jean-Pierre Bogaert 
investor@bonyf.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Issuer:    bonyf NV 
       Kalvekeetdijk 179, box 105 
       8300 Knokke-Heist 
       Belgium 
Phone:    +41 79 412 42 79 
E-mail:    president@bonyf.com 
Internet:   www.bonyf.com 
ISIN:     BE6333353298 
EQS News ID: 2048209 
 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2048209 10-Dec-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=fab9a4d9032dfcfb5f6d7b2169791f3c

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=03c12fa0c9a908473f979ba6a43b2126

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=36ab33c6e5b242796f9c6bc78603eaef

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2048209&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 10, 2024 09:31 ET (14:31 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
