The Role of Community Action Plans at Covia

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / At Covia facilities, the Community Action Plans (CAPs) exemplify our commitment to proactive community engagement, environmental stewardship, and sustainable development. In recent years, we have steadily increased the number and sophistication of these plans across our operations. Some of these CAP milestones have included:

  • Narrowing the focus of priorities to address critical local needs as determined in partnership with community leaders and facility neighbors;

  • Introducing end-of-year implementation summaries to capture key learnings, achievements, and areas for continuous improvement; and

  • For our U.S. locations, incorporating environmental justice into our plans; Mexico, Canada, and Denmark identify their vulnerable populations.

For example, Covia's Ahuazotepec, Mexico, facility operates with a high level of environmental, social, and community responsibility, which is reflected in its CAP. The facility's exceptional programs include the following ongoing partnerships and initiatives:

  • The facility participates in the prestigious Clean Energy Certificate program, a voluntary environmental assessment that is aimed at conserving Mexico's ecological balance.

  • Focused on reforestation as part of a multi-year partnership with the Zacatlán Municipal Government, the State Government of Puebla, the National Forestry Commission, and the Drinking Water Operating System, the plant donated 30,000 trees to local communities and participated in 60 reforestation events.

  • Wildlife Habitat Council Certification demonstrates the site's commitment to biodiversity and conservation initiatives.

  • A comprehensive environmental audit is conducted annually, evaluating the site's environmental management systems, environmental compliance alignment, and measuring against best practices for water usage, waste reduction, energy efficiency, soil conservation, and air quality.

  • The implementation of Covia's Operations Management System allows the facilitation and monitoring of improvements regarding operational efficiency, safety, and environmental stewardship.

  • As one of the first sites to implement Covia's formal Environmental Management System, the Ahuazotepec facility regularly monitors key environmental indicators, evaluates opportunities, and actively manages risks.

  • The site holds an annual community meeting, inviting neighbors, local businesses, political leaders, and regulatory officials to discuss environmental and biodiversity initiatives as part of a shared vision for a vibrant community.

Learn more about Covia's Goals That Inspire: Environmental Stewardship today.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Covia on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Covia
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/covia
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Covia



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
