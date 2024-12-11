LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British American Tobacco Plc (BATS.L, BT), a maker of cigarettes, tobacco, and other nicotine products, said on Wednesday that it is on its track to deliver its full-year guidance, helped by its second-half performance.The company's second-half performance was driven by the phasing of new categories of innovation, the benefits of investment in the U.S., commercial actions, and others.Looking ahead, Tadeu Marroco, CEO of British American Tobacco, said: 'We will continue to reward shareholders through strong cash returns, including our progressive dividend and sustainable share buyback, and we remain committed to returning to our mid-term guidance of 3-5% revenue and mid-single digit adjusted profit from operations growth on an organic constant currency basis by 2026.'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX