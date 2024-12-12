New AI-supported digital assistant, "Alma", transforms access to expert Steuertipps knowledge

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting (TAA) Germany today announced the release of new GenAI capabilities within its award-winning tax software SteuerSparErklärung, part of the Steuertipps family of solutions for personal income tax. This new version introduces an AI-powered digital assistant, "Alma", that is capable of efficiently interpreting questions asked in everyday language and ensuring swift and proficient responses by harnessing over 45 years of expert knowledge within Wolters Kluwer Steuertipps. The SteuerSparErklärung also features a streamlined navigation system, enabling users to navigate through their tax returns swiftly and securely.

Christoph Schmidt, Managing Director, Steuertipps, said: "Our digital assistant, 'Alma', provides groundbreaking access to the vast knowledge from our Wolters Kluwer Steuertipps experts. Although Alma does not intervene in the input fields directly, it offers massive value by providing reliable answers to all questions about the tax return. It's a leap forward in empowering the user."

In addition to Alma, SteuerSparErklärung offers an enhanced user interface complete with simplified navigation, new input fields, and visual standardization, designed to guide users quickly and effortlessly. Both beginners and veteran users can take advantage of these additional features:

Simplified navigation : Speedy and secure user guidance through the tax return process.

: Speedy and secure user guidance through the tax return process. Data importation : Time-saving data transfer from the previous year's version and electronic data retrieval via pre-filled tax returns.

: Time-saving data transfer from the previous year's version and electronic data retrieval via pre-filled tax returns. Cryptocurrency profits : Easy importation of cryptocurrency profits into tax savings declaration via partner, CoinTracking.

: Easy importation of cryptocurrency profits into tax savings declaration via partner, CoinTracking. Plain communication : Easy-to-understand question-and-answer style guide through the tax return.

: Easy-to-understand question-and-answer style guide through the tax return. Automatic check and optimization : Plausibility testing and refund optimization with tips; no prior knowledge required.

: Plausibility testing and refund optimization with tips; no prior knowledge required. ELSTER or mail submission : SteuerSparErklärung Flex and Plus include a digital submission service for users without ELSTER certificate.

: SteuerSparErklärung Flex and Plus include a digital submission service for users without ELSTER certificate. Protests support : Assistance with creating objections if tax office refunds are lower than expected.

: Assistance with creating objections if tax office refunds are lower than expected. Data security: All data is securely stored only on the user's system.

Responsible AI

Wolters Kluwer adheres to development standards and processes that promote responsibility and accountability for AI systems and their outcomes. The company addresses risk management and issue remediation during design, development and after deployment. In 2023, the company released its AI Principles, which support the development of secure, explainable AI that is rooted in its high-quality, expert-curated, domain content. The responses provided by Alma are not professional tax and accounting advice and users should exercise their best judgment and consult qualified professionals where needed.

For more information on the latest in AI, please visit Wolters Kluwer's corporate AI Center or the TAA AI Hub page.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com

