Arverne Group (FR001400JWR8, ARVEN), a French industrial company specializing in the production of renewable underground resources, announces the start of drilling work on the geothermal heating/cooling system for the Biotope building program, the Group's future headquarters in Pau.

As part of this project, Arverne Group and its subsidiary DrillHeat1 will install 11 geothermal probes at a depth of 195 meters. These probes will be connected to a geothermal heat pump. This installation will not only heat but also cool the 2700m² of office space in the first building of the program, scheduled for delivery in the 1st quarter of 2025. The power supply will be connected to a rooftop solar system, guaranteeing 100% renewable energy. This innovative program has been awarded HQE Bâtiment Durable BiodiverCity® labels, testifying to its high environmental performance.

Designed and built by the Essor group, with Camborde Architectes, Biotope is composed of two symmetrical buildings set in 7500m² of wooded grounds, blending perfectly into the environment while preserving the ecosystem. This workplace is designed as a good place to live, where the well-being of employees is paramount. As a mission driven company, Arverne Group has naturally chosen this program, which reflects its commitment to environmental and social responsibility.

"The installation of our headquarters within the Biotope program in Pau is a perfect illustration of our commitment to local, high-performance and sustainable energy solutions. Thanks to the geothermal solution we are deploying, this building embodies our know-how and our vision of its essential role in achieving a successful energy transition. We are proud to offer our employees a workplace that combines innovation, respect for the environment and well-being" says Pierre Brossollet, Founder and CEO of Arverne Group.

Next publication: March 26, 2025, FY 2024 results

About Arverne Group

Arverne Group specializes in harnessing underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local and renewable energy, contributing to the prosperity of local communities. As an integrated industrial player, Arverne Group spans the entire underground value chain, from exploration to drilling and production to sales to end-users. Arverne Group aims to become the French leader in geothermal energy and its by-products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium.

Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has structured its business activities around several subsidiaries, notably 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), Lithium de France (geothermal heat and extraction and sale of geothermal lithium) and Arverne Drilling Services (drilling operations).

A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on Euronext Paris and is part of the Tech Leaders segment of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, ARVEN).

www.arverne.earth

1 DrillHeat: expert in decarbonizing buildings using surface geothermal energy, a subsidiary operated and 50%-owned by Arverne Group

