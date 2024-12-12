Rapala VMC Oyj: Rapala VMC updates its segment reporting structure





Following the recent strategic organizational changes to become more agile on all operational levels, Rapala VMC updates its IFRS segment reporting. From December 2024 onwards, reporting segments "Group Products" and "Third Party Products" will be removed. Rapala VMC as a whole is considered as a single operating segment, and the profitability will be presented on Group level. The change aligns reporting with the current business model.

The new reporting structure will be used in Rapala VMC's full-year financial report January-December 2024.

