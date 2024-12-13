SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) announced the CE certification of the new cobas 6800/8800 systems 2.0. The company said the new cobas 6800/8800 systems 2.0 enhances throughput, run flexibility, enables sample prioritisation and is available as an upgrade to existing systems in healthcare settings around the world.Matt Sause, CEO of Roche Diagnostics, said:. 'With our history of leading innovation in automated molecular testing, it represents another competitive leap forward in our efforts to advance PCR technology by combining unprecedented throughput together with the flexibility that laboratories require to deliver for physicians and patients.'Roche noted that the U.S. 510(k) clearance from the FDA will follow with submission planned for 2025.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX