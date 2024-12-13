Anzeige
Samstag, 14.12.2024
Der nächste MicroStrategy? Der Solana-Schachzug dieses Unternehmens ist UMWERFEND
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
13.12.24
09:59 Uhr
1,520 Euro
+0,010
+0,66 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
13.12.2024 18:46 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
13-Dec-2024 / 17:14 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
13 December 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               13 December 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      88,600 
Highest price paid per share:         130.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          128.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 129.3751p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 328,715,410 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (328,715,410) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      129.3751p                    88,600

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
2385              129.00          08:35:21         00315736148TRLO1     XLON 
2385              129.00          08:35:21         00315736147TRLO1     XLON 
300              129.50          08:53:27         00315753977TRLO1     XLON 
400              129.50          09:08:59         00315769580TRLO1     XLON 
200              129.50          09:09:43         00315770254TRLO1     XLON 
44               129.50          09:19:54         00315780823TRLO1     XLON 
88               129.50          09:19:54         00315780824TRLO1     XLON 
33               129.50          09:19:57         00315780870TRLO1     XLON 
1624              129.00          09:27:09         00315787935TRLO1     XLON 
1624              129.00          09:27:09         00315787934TRLO1     XLON 
111              128.50          09:27:11         00315787949TRLO1     XLON 
510              129.00          09:27:48         00315788508TRLO1     XLON 
810              129.00          09:27:48         00315788509TRLO1     XLON 
660              129.00          09:34:22         00315795175TRLO1     XLON 
73               128.50          09:35:57         00315796742TRLO1     XLON 
72               128.50          09:35:57         00315796743TRLO1     XLON 
671              128.50          09:39:54         00315799705TRLO1     XLON 
572              128.50          09:39:54         00315799704TRLO1     XLON 
157              128.50          09:47:28         00315806313TRLO1     XLON 
139              128.50          09:47:28         00315806314TRLO1     XLON 
111              128.50          09:47:28         00315806315TRLO1     XLON 
145              128.50          09:47:28         00315806316TRLO1     XLON 
76               129.00          10:06:48         00315817613TRLO1     XLON 
166              129.00          10:06:48         00315817614TRLO1     XLON 
366              129.00          10:06:48         00315817615TRLO1     XLON 
200              129.00          10:06:48         00315817616TRLO1     XLON 
532              128.50          10:27:15         00315818308TRLO1     XLON 
68               128.50          10:27:15         00315818307TRLO1     XLON 
477              129.00          10:34:48         00315818501TRLO1     XLON 
326              129.00          10:34:48         00315818502TRLO1     XLON 
647              129.50          10:35:09         00315818509TRLO1     XLON 
930              129.50          10:35:09         00315818510TRLO1     XLON 
743              129.50          10:35:09         00315818511TRLO1     XLON 
200              130.00          11:00:49         00315820435TRLO1     XLON 
141              130.00          11:00:49         00315820436TRLO1     XLON 
2483              129.50          11:03:04         00315820553TRLO1     XLON 
2483              129.50          11:03:04         00315820554TRLO1     XLON 
505              129.00          11:19:00         00315821671TRLO1     XLON 
301              129.00          11:19:00         00315821672TRLO1     XLON 
53               129.00          11:19:00         00315821673TRLO1     XLON 
753              129.00          11:19:00         00315821675TRLO1     XLON 
61               129.00          11:19:00         00315821669TRLO1     XLON 
745              129.00          11:19:00         00315821670TRLO1     XLON 
806              129.00          11:19:00         00315821674TRLO1     XLON 
531              129.50          11:19:00         00315821676TRLO1     XLON 
1323              129.50          11:19:00         00315821677TRLO1     XLON 
581              129.00          11:19:10         00315821683TRLO1     XLON 
247              129.00          11:19:10         00315821684TRLO1     XLON 
258              129.00          11:19:10         00315821685TRLO1     XLON 
552              129.00          11:57:12         00315822810TRLO1     XLON 
581              129.00          12:22:16         00315823724TRLO1     XLON 
247              129.00          12:22:16         00315823725TRLO1     XLON 
827              129.00          12:22:16         00315823726TRLO1     XLON 
18               129.00          12:22:16         00315823720TRLO1     XLON 
258              129.00          12:22:16         00315823721TRLO1     XLON 
552              129.00          12:22:16         00315823722TRLO1     XLON 
827              129.00          12:22:16         00315823723TRLO1     XLON 
300              129.00          12:45:10         00315824364TRLO1     XLON 
600              129.00          12:45:10         00315824365TRLO1     XLON 
200              129.00          12:45:26         00315824370TRLO1     XLON 
200              129.00          12:45:56         00315824382TRLO1     XLON 
428              129.50          12:48:27         00315824444TRLO1     XLON 
190              129.50          12:48:27         00315824445TRLO1     XLON 
932              129.50          12:48:27         00315824446TRLO1     XLON 
200              129.50          12:48:27         00315824447TRLO1     XLON 
964              129.50          12:48:27         00315824448TRLO1     XLON 
267              129.50          12:48:34         00315824451TRLO1     XLON 
1374              129.50          12:48:35         00315824452TRLO1     XLON 
191              129.50          12:48:35         00315824453TRLO1     XLON 
2591              130.00          13:17:33         00315825124TRLO1     XLON 
2591              130.00          13:17:33         00315825123TRLO1     XLON 
600              130.00          13:20:53         00315825184TRLO1     XLON 
973              130.50          13:21:51         00315825206TRLO1     XLON 
670              130.50          13:21:51         00315825207TRLO1     XLON 
300              130.50          13:32:57         00315825400TRLO1     XLON 
700              130.00          13:32:57         00315825401TRLO1     XLON 
819              130.00          14:14:31         00315826330TRLO1     XLON 
819              130.00          14:14:31         00315826331TRLO1     XLON 
819              130.00          14:14:31         00315826332TRLO1     XLON 
819              130.00          14:14:31         00315826333TRLO1     XLON 
1000              130.00          14:22:38         00315826720TRLO1     XLON 
1000              130.00          14:22:41         00315826725TRLO1     XLON 
716              129.50          14:56:24         00315828125TRLO1     XLON 
1631              129.50          14:56:24         00315828127TRLO1     XLON 
99               129.50          14:56:24         00315828129TRLO1     XLON 
1631              129.50          14:56:24         00315828126TRLO1     XLON 
815              129.50          14:56:24         00315828128TRLO1     XLON 
2581              129.50          15:10:03         00315828956TRLO1     XLON 
2581              129.50          15:10:03         00315828955TRLO1     XLON 
214              129.50          15:37:16         00315830204TRLO1     XLON 
2404              129.50          15:46:52         00315830742TRLO1     XLON 
1322              129.50          15:46:52         00315830743TRLO1     XLON 
1082              129.50          15:46:52         00315830744TRLO1     XLON 
2495              129.00          15:57:44         00315831048TRLO1     XLON 
832              129.00          15:57:44         00315831050TRLO1     XLON 
2495              129.00          15:57:44         00315831049TRLO1     XLON 
832              129.00          15:57:44         00315831051TRLO1     XLON 
2921              129.00          15:57:44         00315831052TRLO1     XLON 
515              129.00          15:57:44         00315831053TRLO1     XLON 
548              129.00          15:57:44         00315831054TRLO1     XLON 
190              129.00          15:58:19         00315831125TRLO1     XLON 
308              129.00          16:00:11         00315831228TRLO1     XLON 
600              129.00          16:11:12         00315831613TRLO1     XLON 
487              129.50          16:22:12         00315832070TRLO1     XLON 
549              129.50          16:22:12         00315832071TRLO1     XLON 
720              129.50          16:22:12         00315832072TRLO1     XLON 
2711              129.50          16:22:12         00315832073TRLO1     XLON 
145              129.50          16:22:12         00315832074TRLO1     XLON 
153              129.50          16:22:12         00315832075TRLO1     XLON 
1414              129.50          16:22:12         00315832076TRLO1     XLON 
1351              129.50          16:22:12         00315832077TRLO1     XLON 
588              129.50          16:22:12         00315832078TRLO1     XLON 
711              129.50          16:22:28         00315832085TRLO1     XLON 
19               129.50          16:22:55         00315832110TRLO1     XLON 
403              129.50          16:23:20         00315832125TRLO1     XLON 
12               129.50          16:24:19         00315832225TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  365191 
EQS News ID:  2051287 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2051287&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 13, 2024 12:15 ET (17:15 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
