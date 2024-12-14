WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved CRENESSITY (crinecerfont) capsules and oral solution as an adjunctive treatment to glucocorticoid replacement to control androgens in adult and pediatric patients four years of age and older with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), a rare, serious and lifelong genetic condition involving the adrenal glands.The company noted that CRENESSITY, a potent and selective oral corticotropin-releasing factor type 1 receptor (CRF1) antagonist, is the first and only classic CAH treatment that directly reduces excess adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) and downstream adrenal androgen production, allowing for glucocorticoid dose reduction.CRENESSITY is expected to be commercially available in approximately one week. The medication will be provided through PANTHERx Rare, a specialty pharmacy, to centralize and simplify CRENESSITY prescription fulfillment.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX