Latecoere (Paris:LAT), a tier 1 supplier to major international aircraft manufacturers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Yves Yemsi as its new Group Chief Operating Officer (COO) President EMEA, effective February 1st, 2025. He will report to the Group CEO, André-Hubert Roussel.

Yves Yemsi brings over 30 years of experience in the aerospace and advanced manufacturing industries, with a proven track record in industrialization, supply chain optimization, and operational excellence. He has held key executive positions at major player such as Airbus, Flextronics, and, more recently, Lilium, where he served as Chief Operating Officer, leading the industrialization and global supply chain development of innovative electrical aircraft.

At Airbus, Yves Yemsi held several executive positions, including Senior Vice President of Procurement and Vice President of Quality for the groundbreaking A350XWB program. His expertise spans manufacturing ramp-ups, supplier partnerships, and quality assurance, with a strong focus on cost efficiency, innovation and digitalization.

Yves Yemsi's extensive international experience and visionary leadership will support Latecoere in its mission to deliver cutting-edge aerostructures and interconnection systems to clients worldwide. His appointment comes as Latecoere continues to expand its global presence and operational capabilities in response to evolving market demands.

André-Hubert Roussel, CEO of Latecoere, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Yves to the Latecoere family. His exceptional experience in aerospace manufacturing and his forward-thinking approach to industrial operations make him the ideal leader to drive our operational strategy as we continue to innovate and grow."

Yves Yemsi Group COO, added: "I am thrilled to join Latecoere, a company with such a rich heritage and reputation for excellence in aerospace. The opportunities ahead are immense, and I am eager to work with the talented teams across the organization to strengthen operational performance, and support Latecoere's ambitious growth plans. Together, we will continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers worldwide."

Yves holds an engineering degree in Aeronautics from ISAE-ENSICA and an MBA in Corporate Finance from Santa Clara University. He has also completed executive education at MIT, focusing on strategic innovation.

About Latecoere

Tier 1 to the world's leading OEMs (Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Honda Aircraft Company, Lockheed Martin, RTX, Thales), Latecoere serves aerospace with innovative solutions for a sustainable world. The Group operates in all segments of the aerospace industry (commercial, regional, business, defense and space) in three business areas:

Aerostructures Europe and Americas: doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, rods;

Interconnection Systems: wiring, avionic racks, on-board systems;

Special Products and Services: customer services, on-board equipment, electronic systems.

As of December 31, 2023, the Group employed 5,497 people in 14 countries. Latecoere is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Code: FR001400JY13 Reuters: AEP.PA Bloomberg: AT.FP

