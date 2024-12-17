The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 17.12.2024
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 17.12.2024
Aktien
1 NL0015002BV9 Coincheck Group N.V.
2 US4925322053 Kesoram Industries Ltd. GDR
3 SE0023468400 Clemondo Group AB
4 AU0000373201 Hygrovest Ltd.
Anleihen/ETF/ETP
1 DE000A383BE0 Aream Solar Finance GmbH
2 NO0013380105 Borås V-tyget 1 AB
3 AT0000A3GW73 Erste Group Bank AG
4 US126349AH20 CSG Systems International Inc.
5 XS2958455037 Black Sea Trade and Development Bank
6 IE0003UN5CT1 JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - EUR (acc)
7 IE000QOLLXO2 JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
8 IE000A7N3IV0 JPM All Country Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (acc)
9 IE000JLILKH0 JPM All Country Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
10 IE000T4LTZ00 JPM All Country Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - EUR (acc)
11 IE0001JABD69 JPM All Country Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (acc)
12 IE000IEOQSJ3 JPM EUR High Yield Bond Active UCITS ETF - EUR (acc)
13 IE000YSJPNV8 JPM EUR High Yield Bond Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
© 2024 Xetra Newsboard