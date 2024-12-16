Das Instrument L4OA LU0720541993 LOYS FCP-L.GLOBAL L/S P INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.12.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.12.2024The instrument L4OA LU0720541993 LOYS FCP-L.GLOBAL L/S P INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.12.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 17.12.2024Das Instrument 8NN NO0010597883 THOR MEDICAL ASA NK 0,20 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.12.2024The instrument 8NN NO0010597883 THOR MEDICAL ASA NK 0,20 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.12.2024Das Instrument WY60 SE0017486103 INIFY LABORATORIES AB EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.12.2024The instrument WY60 SE0017486103 INIFY LABORATORIES AB EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.12.2024Das Instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.12.2024The instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.12.2024Das Instrument 9EU AU000000EPM8 ECLIPSE METALS LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.12.2024The instrument 9EU AU000000EPM8 ECLIPSE METALS LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.12.2024Das Instrument N17 SE0005504669 CLEMONDO GROUP AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.12.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.12.2024The instrument N17 SE0005504669 CLEMONDO GROUP AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.12.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 17.12.2024Das Instrument CHA KYG2046Q1073 CHAODA MODERN AGR. HD-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.12.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.12.2024The instrument CHA KYG2046Q1073 CHAODA MODERN AGR. HD-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.12.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 17.12.2024Das Instrument 2P9A AU0000201006 HYGROVEST LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.12.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.12.2024The instrument 2P9A AU0000201006 HYGROVEST LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.12.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 17.12.2024Das Instrument 7F3 IT0005445108 G RENT SPA EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.12.2024The instrument 7F3 IT0005445108 G RENT SPA EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.12.2024Das Instrument 9JG BMG174341047 BROOKFIELD WEAL.SOLU.LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.12.2024The instrument 9JG BMG174341047 BROOKFIELD WEAL.SOLU.LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.12.2024