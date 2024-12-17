London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2024) - Edison issues report on Mendus (OMX: IMMU)

Mendus continues to make headway with its lead programme assessing cancer vaccine vididencel as a potential maintenance therapy for acute myeloid leukaemia (AML), with the latest update presented at the 66th annual American Society of Hematology (ASH) meeting in December. Mendus presented encouraging long-term survival data from the ADVANCE II trial investigating vididencel as monotherapy, which we believe bolsters the case for further development as it advances towards pivotal studies. With a net cash position of SEK108.5m at Q324, Mendus is funded through 2025, past key milestones for the AML programme. We value Mendus at SEK40.3/share, versus SEK39.8/share previously.

