Ronn, inc: Ronn Inc. Speaks on Hydrogen Perspective 2025

Hydrogen in 2025: A Key Player in Energy Transition

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / Ronn, Inc., (OTC PINK:RONN) As we approach 2025, the conversation surrounding energy transition and sustainable practices has never been more critical. Hydrogen, often referred to as the "fuel of the future," is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping a cleaner, more sustainable energy landscape. With its potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance energy security, hydrogen is set to become an essential component of global energy strategies.

RONN Inc. has innovative energy solutions to move the world into a cleaner future. Hydrogen stands out due to its versatility and ability to be produced from various sources, including water, natural gas, and biomass. As a clean energy carrier, hydrogen can be utilized in numerous sectors, including transportation, industrial processes, and electricity generation.

A recent report highlights several key areas where hydrogen will make a significant impact by 2025:

1. Decarbonization of Industries: Hydrogen has the potential to replace fossil fuels in heavy industries, such as steel and cement production, which are traditionally significant sources of carbon emissions. Industries can significantly reduce their carbon footprint by adopting hydrogen as a fuel source.

RONN Inc. is working with the Canadian Tobique Indian Nation as the beginning of a Hydrogen Conduit across the Canadian continent via the indigenous reservations. In Korea, we are looking to supply many electrolyzers and low-pressure hydrogen storage.

2. Transportation Revolution: As the automotive industry shifts towards greener alternatives, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are gaining traction. By 2025, we expect to see a substantial increase in hydrogen-powered vehicles on the road for cleaner urban air quality and reduced dependence on oil.

RONN Inc., designer of the SCORPION Hydrogen Supercar, has completed feasibility and engineering on Class 3-6 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Logistic Trucks. We also have feasibility and engineering ready on a Hydrogen SUV, the "Myst," should the market develop alongside proper capitalization. Of course, we have the "PHOENIX," version two of the world-famous SCORPION.

3. Energy Storage Solutions: Hydrogen can effectively store excess renewable energy, addressing the intermittency issues of solar and wind power. This capability makes hydrogen an invaluable asset in the transition to a renewable energy grid.

RONN INC. has gained access to Patented Low-Pressure Hydrogen Storage, which is also used for transportation, via its new Joint Venture with HES. We also have Patents for New Production Electrolizers.

4. Job Creation and Economic Growth: The hydrogen sector is projected to create millions of jobs globally. Investment in hydrogen infrastructure and technology will stimulate economic growth and provide new employment opportunities in research, manufacturing, and installation.

5. Global Collaboration: Nations are increasingly recognizing the importance of hydrogen in achieving their climate goals. Collaborative initiatives and partnerships are emerging to accelerate research, share best practices, and develop international hydrogen supply chains.

Ronn Ford has been invited to speak at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2025 as a representative of the Monaco delegation to discuss global hydrogen initiatives.

As we look toward 2025, shareholders, businesses, and leaders across all sectors need to prioritize hydrogen development and integration. Public and private investments, coupled with supportive policies, will be crucial in unlocking hydrogen's full potential as a clean energy source.

About RONN, Inc

RONN, Inc. is a forward-thinking company dedicated to making a positive impact on the environmental credit market. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability in the commercialization of Hydrogen in both mobile and stationary sectors, RONN, Inc. strives to create value for both its shareholders and the planet.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include but are not limited to, the success of RONN, Inc. initiatives in the hydrogen tax credit market. RONN, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

