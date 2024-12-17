Tiderock Companies Provides Company Update on Tiderock Composites

GRP Alliance LTD is now Tiderock Composites LTD

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / Tiderock Companies, Inc. ("we", "our", or the "Company"), (OTC PINK:TDRK) is pleased to provide a company update on its recent acquisition of GRP Alliance Limited, a Limited Company formed in the United Kingdom. The first order of business was to leverage the Tiderock brand and change the name of GRP Alliance LTD to Tiderock Composites LTD and commence a customer outreach introducing the new leadership team and company philosophy to the industry and previous customer of MTAG Composites.

Tiderock Composites is proud to announce a remarkable start under the guidance of its dynamic leadership team. In just the first 30 days, the team has laid a solid foundation for sustained growth and success. Demonstrating an unwavering commitment to its "Customers First" philosophy, Tiderock has showcased the unparalleled expertise of its seasoned professionals. By actively listening to customer feedback, understanding their evolving needs, and prioritizing improvements from past experiences, the leadership team has exceeded all initial expectations.

These efforts have already produced tangible results. Tiderock Composites has secured over £200,000 in purchase orders and established commitments for more than £1,000,000 in orders for the 2025 fiscal year-a testament to the market's growing confidence in the company's capabilities and future prospects.

Looking ahead, the leadership team is laser-focused on resource planning for the first quarter of the calendar year. To meet growing production demands, the company is actively assessing staffing and personnel needs. As part of its commitment to both operational excellence and social responsibility, Tiderock Composites will prioritize the rehiring of skilled furloughed employees and those affected by prior redundancies. This approach not only ensures the right talent is in place to meet production demands but also strengthens local communities by providing employment opportunities where they are most needed.

Tiderock Composites remains committed to fostering growth, driving innovation, and delivering exceptional value to customers, employees, and stakeholders alike. With a clear strategy, strong leadership, and an already impressive order book, the company is well-positioned for long-term success. Investors can feel confident that Tiderock's proactive approach and unwavering customer focus will continue to drive sustainable growth and shareholder value in the months and years ahead.

About Tiderock Companies, Inc.: Tiderock Companies is a diversified investment and advisory services company, infrastructure, and private equity. Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC Pink:TDRK) is headquartered in Boston, MA., and can be contacted at www.tiderockcompanies.com or by phone at (800) 791-8433.

About Tiderock Composites Limited: Tiderock Composites Limited specializes in the production of high-quality Phenolic, Epoxy, and Polyester Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber reinforced plastic moldings. With a diverse product portfolio, Tiderock Composites proudly serves a range of industries, including aerospace, automotive, marine, rail, and construction, bringing innovation and excellence to each sector. Tiderock Composites contact information can be found at https://www.tiderockcomposites.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

