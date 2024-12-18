Mendus has reported positive top-line data for its Phase I ALISON trial, which is evaluating lead off-the-shelf cancer vaccine, vididencel, in high-grade serous ovarian carcinoma (HGSC). The news corresponds to an updated analysis of samples taken from the 17 HGSC patients treated with vididencel. Encouragingly, 12 out of 17 (71%) showed a vaccine-induced immune response (VIR) against at least one tumour antigen commonly upregulated with HGSC, highlighting the potential of vididencel as an active immunotherapy to elicit effective anti-tumour responses. In addition, vididencel displayed a favourable safety profile in this patient population, consistent with prior clinical data for the candidate, providing a robust foundation for further development efforts, in our view. The long-term follow-up for the ALISON trial is ongoing and the next readout, based on a two-year follow-up, is anticipated in Q425.

