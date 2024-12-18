WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Viatris Inc. (VTRS) announced the publication of Phase 2b CARE study results evaluating the efficacy and safety of cenerimod in adults with moderate-to-severe systemic lupus erythematosus. The results showed cenerimod 4 mg demonstrated clinically meaningful and sustained improvement from baseline on multiple measures of SLE disease activity compared to placebo, in addition to stable background SLE therapy. Cenerimod was shown to be well tolerated with an adverse event profile consistent with the mechanism of action.The CARE study was a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, Phase 2b trial in adults aged 18-75 years old with moderate-to-severe SLE.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX