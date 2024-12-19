HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): ALLDIS-NERIUS CHOOSES HRS FOR ITS 1ST HYDROGEN VEHICLE REFUELING STATION AT THE KOUROU SPACE CENTER IN FRENCH GUIANA - 1st French overseas territories deployment for HRS

Grenoble, 19 December 2024 - HRS, French designer and manufacturer, and European leader in hydrogen refueling stations, announces that it has received an order from ALLDIS-NERIUS for the installation of an HRS14[1] station at the Kourou space center in French Guiana, with delivery scheduled for the 1st half of 2026.

This order from ALLDIS-NERIUS, the company responsible for installing the hydrogen refueling station on behalf of the European Space Agency, is part of the HYGUANE (Hydrogène Guyanais A Neutralité Environnementale) project. This is an important component of the decarbonization strategy implemented by the Guyana Space Centre (Centre Spatial Guyanais, CSG), with the aim of producing and distributing renewable hydrogen via water electrolysis, powered by a photovoltaic field built nearby.

The green hydrogen produced on site will be used to power the heavy mobility equipment on site (in particular road tractors) as well as stationary electrical generators. This order confirms the recognition of the unique know-how of HRS, selected once again for a project of European scope. HRS also intends to seize the opportunity of this first location in French Guyana to strengthen its exchanges and foster possible collaborations with other hydrogen mobility players already present in the "leading French overseas territory in terms of hydrogen project development[2]".

Antoine Malik Madoui, CEO of Nerius Invest, comments: "For this ambitious project entrusted to us by the European Space Agency, we naturally chose to turn to HRS, a player who has already installed many similar stations in Europe and is recognized for the high quality of its equipment and service offering. We are convinced that we have made the best choice to meet the expectations of the Guyana Space Center and the region as a whole."

Hassen Rachedi, founder and CEO of HRS, added: "We are very proud to be part of this project involving several European partners. This new order demonstrates once again that our solutions are perfectly identified and sought-after to contribute to the decarbonization of territories. We look forward to working with ALLDIS-NERIUS in French Guiana, where numerous research projects and initiatives are already being developed around hydrogen."

ABOUT HRS (Hydrogen Refueling Solutions)

HRS is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-capacity hydrogen refueling stations. HRS offers a complete and unique range of modular and scalable stations, from 200 kg/day to 4 tons/day.

Pure player from station design to commissioning, HRS has state-of-the-art industrial production facilities capable of assembling up to 180 stations a year, with lead times of 6 to 12 weeks. This industrial site includes a test area, the only one of its kind in Europe, to test and trial the range of stations and develop future products and solutions for the hydrogen mobility market.

HRS also offers a comprehensive service package, including 24/7/365 on-call maintenance. As such, the performance of stations installed in Europe and around the world is monitored in real time from the state-of-the-art control room.

HRS now has one of the largest installed bases of high-capacity stations on the market, with 27 stations ranging from 200 kg to 1 ton/day, giving a cumulative capacity of over 6 tons/day. All stations are equipped with dual-pressure nozzles at 350 bar, 350 HF and 700 bar, to meet all hydrogen mobility requirements.

HRS stands out for its rigorous economic discipline, offering long-term financial solidity while continuing to allocate substantial resources to R&D, thus ensuring its position at the forefront of innovation.

ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - mnemonic: ALHRS.

For more information, visit our website www.hydrogen-refueling-solutions.fr

ABOUT NERIUS INVEST

Founded in 2019 by Antoine Madoui, with the support of ASAR INVEST and the GOVINDIN Group, NERIUS Invest is a greentech startup specializing in the production of renewable energy from biomass and waste. Its aim: to contribute to the decarbonization of industry, mobility and the electricity mix. NERIUS Invest has been awarded the "Industry of the Future Solution Provider" label, and is a member of France Innovation and ATEE (Association Technique Energie Environnement). Based in Solutré-Pouilly, Lyon and Cayenne, NERIUS Invest boasts a team of 11 experts, including 7 specialized engineers.

[1] Commercial name for the 200 kg/day or up to 14 kg/hour station.

[2] According to ADEME (French Environment and Energy Management Agency): L'hydrogène prend son envol au Centre Spatial de Guyane.

