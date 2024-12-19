PARIS (dpa-AFX) - EssilorLuxottica SA (ESLOF.PK, ESLOY.PK), an eyewear major, and Prada S.p.A (PRDSY.PK, PRDSF.OB), a fashion firm, Thursday announced the renewal of their licensing. The renewal is for the development, production, and worldwide distribution of eyewear under the Prada, Prada Linea Rossa, and Miu Miu brands.The existing agreement, expiring on December 31, 2025, has been extended through December 31, 2030, with the provision for renewal until December 31, 2035.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX