Arverne Group (FR001400JWR8, ARVEN), a French industrial company specializing in the production of renewable energy from underground resources to support the energy transition, announces that 2gré, a Group's specialized subsidiary in geothermal heat production, has carried out its first 3D exploration campaign to gain a better understanding of the Auvergne subsurface.

In Auvergne, the geothermal potential is significant, but the subsurface is still not well known.

This exploration campaign, carried out between mid-November and mid-December, has enabled the acquisition of high-definition images of the subsurface, thanks to the deployment of nearly 12,000 sensors collecting acoustic waves from emitting trucks. After analysis, the collected data will provide precise knowledge of the geological structures, with the aim of identifying potential subsurface reservoirs containing geothermal water. The mapped area covers 100 km² of the 'Riom-Clermont Métropole' (Puy de Dôme) Exclusive Research Permit (PER) granted to 2gré.

With the desire to inform and engage with local residents, two open house days were organized in mid-November, before the start of field operations, to present the approach, its timeline, techniques and equipment used.

Pierre Brossollet, Founder and Chairman CEO of Arverne Group: "With this first 3D exploration campaign in Auvergne, Arverne Group is acquiring new knowledge of the subsurface. This is an important step to confirm the potential of the Auvergne subsoil. We will then be able to safely develop decarbonized, local and sovereign geothermal heat projects that will benefit the residents and economic stakeholders of the region.

About Arverne Group

Arverne Group specializes in harnessing underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local and renewable energy, contributing to the prosperity of local communities. As an integrated industrial player, Arverne Group spans the entire underground value chain, from exploration to drilling and production to sales to end-users. Arverne Group aims to become the French leader in geothermal energy and its by-products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium.

Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has structured its business activities around several subsidiaries, notably 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), Lithium de France (geothermal heat and extraction and sale of geothermal lithium) and Arverne Drilling Services (drilling operations).

A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on Euronext Paris and is part of the Tech Leaders segment of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, ARVEN).

www.arverne.earth

About 2gré

2gré's mission is to develop geothermal energy projects and supply renewable heat and cooling using this local, competitive energy source to help local communities prosper. 2gré has positioned itself as a key player in the energy transition in the regions.

www.2gre.fr

