WKN: A3DLRF | ISIN: SE0017766843 | Ticker-Symbol: OEA1
Frankfurt
19.12.24
11:45 Uhr
9,580 Euro
-0,060
-0,62 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.12.2024 12:30 Uhr
OEM International AB: OEM International's share moves up to Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap

Finanznachrichten News

Nasdaq Stockholm (the Stockholm Stock Exchange) announced today that OEM International's share (OEM B) will be moved up to the Large Cap segment as of January 2, 2025. Nasdaq Stockholm's main market is divided into three segments, of which the largest, Large Cap, comprises companies with a market capitalization exceeding EUR 1 billion.

"The move to the Large Cap list reflects the company's positive development and further strengthens OEM's brand as one of Europe's leading technology trading groups. We take pride in the OEM Group's progress since its founding in 1974, and I would like to extend my warmest gratitude to everyone who contributes to advancing our operations-shaped by a family-oriented culture focused on quality, service, and long-term commitment," says Jörgen Zahlin, CEO of OEM International.

Tranås, December 19, 2024

Contacts
For further information, please contact the Managing Director and CEO, Jörgen Zahlin, on +46 75-242 40 22, or via email at jorgen.zahlin@oem.se or the CFO, Rikard Tingvall, on +46 75-242 40 15, or via email at rikard.tingvall@oem.se.

About Us
OEM International is one of Europe's leading technology trading companies with 34 operating units in 15 countries. The group operates in the trade of components and systems from leading suppliers in selected markets in Europe. A well-structured local market organisation and efficient logistics make OEM a better alternative to the supplier's own sales organisations.
For more information see www.oem.se

