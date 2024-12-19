Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.12.2024
Revolutionäre Zukunftsaktie: Ihr Depot-Booster für bahnbrechende Renditen!
WKN: A3DQCT | ISIN: FR001400AJ60
Frankfurt
19.12.24
09:04 Uhr
2,620 Euro
+0,060
+2,34 %
19.12.2024 18:16 Uhr
Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy appoints Eric Fossard as Deputy CEO

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy appoints Eric Fossard as Deputy CEO 

Charwood Energy 
Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy appoints Eric Fossard as Deputy CEO 
19-Dec-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press release 
Saint-Nolff, December 19, 2024 
 
 
Charwood Energy appoints Eric Fossard as Deputy CEO 
 
Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French company specializing in custom solutions for recovering 
energy from biomass, is announcing the appointment of Eric Fossard as Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer. 
With 15 years of experience in entrepreneurship in innovation and biomass, Eric is highly aware of sustainable 
development issues and oversees the implementation of the strategies of the Group and all its subsidiaries in this 
regard. 
In 2019, as part of his independent advisory business, he regularly supported Charwood Energy, particularly on calls 
for tenders from the French Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), for which the Group was selected, as well as on major 
projects. 
In March 2024, Eric joined the Group as Director of Major Projects Development. He steers the development of the 
Group's gasification projects, from coordination through to operational management. He notably works on the development 
of pyrolysis technology and the Charwood Innovation test center. Since July 2024, he has served as Deputy Chief 
Executive Officer, overseeing the overall management of the Group. 
 
Commenting, Adrien Haller, Founder and Chairman and CEO of Charwood Energy, said: "I am delighted to welcome Eric to 
the Group. His entrepreneurial spirit and extensive experience in the development of innovative companies will prove 
invaluable to supporting Charwood Energy's growth and responding to the real challenges of energy decarbonisation at 
companies and in the regions." 
 
 
Next publication: full-year 2024 revenue on February 26, 2025, after market. 
 
About Charwood Energy 
Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs 
and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy. 
Charwood Energy boasts a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies, including 
heating and heat networks, anaerobic digestion, and pyrogasification. 
Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the 
development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas, biochar and 
carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts. 
The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60; Ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity 
savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 
To find out more: https://charwood.energy/investisseurs 
 
Contacts 
 
               SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN       SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
CHARWOOD ENERGY       Investor Relations      Press Relations 
investisseur@charwood.energy Ghislaine Gasparetto     Michael Scholze 
+33 (0)2 97 26 46 30     charwood@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
               33 (0)1 56 88 11 22      33 (0)1 56 88 11 14

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: PR_Charwood Energy_Eric Fossard vFinal 

=------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Charwood Energy 
         1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 
         56250 Saint-Nolff 
         France 
Phone:      0297264630 
E-mail:     contact@energy.bzh 
ISIN:      FR001400AJ60 
Euronext Ticker: ALCWE 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2055051 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2055051 19-Dec-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2055051&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2024 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
