Charwood Energy Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy appoints Eric Fossard as Deputy CEO 19-Dec-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Saint-Nolff, December 19, 2024 Charwood Energy appoints Eric Fossard as Deputy CEO Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French company specializing in custom solutions for recovering energy from biomass, is announcing the appointment of Eric Fossard as Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer. With 15 years of experience in entrepreneurship in innovation and biomass, Eric is highly aware of sustainable development issues and oversees the implementation of the strategies of the Group and all its subsidiaries in this regard. In 2019, as part of his independent advisory business, he regularly supported Charwood Energy, particularly on calls for tenders from the French Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), for which the Group was selected, as well as on major projects. In March 2024, Eric joined the Group as Director of Major Projects Development. He steers the development of the Group's gasification projects, from coordination through to operational management. He notably works on the development of pyrolysis technology and the Charwood Innovation test center. Since July 2024, he has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, overseeing the overall management of the Group. Commenting, Adrien Haller, Founder and Chairman and CEO of Charwood Energy, said: "I am delighted to welcome Eric to the Group. His entrepreneurial spirit and extensive experience in the development of innovative companies will prove invaluable to supporting Charwood Energy's growth and responding to the real challenges of energy decarbonisation at companies and in the regions." Next publication: full-year 2024 revenue on February 26, 2025, after market. About Charwood Energy Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy. Charwood Energy boasts a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies, including heating and heat networks, anaerobic digestion, and pyrogasification. Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas, biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts. The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60; Ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. To find out more: https://charwood.energy/investisseurs Contacts SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN CHARWOOD ENERGY Investor Relations Press Relations investisseur@charwood.energy Ghislaine Gasparetto Michael Scholze +33 (0)2 97 26 46 30 charwood@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 33 (0)1 56 88 11 22 33 (0)1 56 88 11 14

