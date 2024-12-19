MMGNET Group: Informa Markets and MAGIC Highlight Commitment to Championing Sustainable Business Practices Within the Fashion Industry

Through partnerships, education and onsite initiatives, MAGIC and SOURCING at MAGIC are paving the way for fashion businesses to become more eco-forward.

MMGNET, the fashion industry's B2B ecosystem and the go-to market resource, creates a dynamic platform that promotes sustainable practices across the fashion industry through its diverse array of stakeholders that include leading manufacturers, suppliers and brands.

MMGNET's mission is to leverage its global reach and industry expertise to deliver actionable insights and inspiration to propel the fashion landscape forward, with intention to set the agenda for why sustainable practices from the ground up are so important. MMGNET's resources and position in the market aims to inspire others in the fashion community to improve the way business is done.

The global fashion industry's contribution to the climate crisis stresses the need for more sustainable business models and practices. According to Harvard Business Review, the industry is fast approaching a tipping point where sustainability will be considered a baseline requirement for purchase. Research shows that when Gen Z and Millennial customers believe a brand cares about its impact on people and the planet, they are 27% more likely to complete a purchase compared to older generations.

In partnership with Hey Social Good, a social impact data engine platform that rapidly and robustly assesses and verifies sustainability and social practices, MMGNET and HSG assess brands and exhibitors at MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC who identify as a sustainable business against the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals, helping to formalize what constitutes as 'sustainable' in an industry often fraught with greenwashing and marketing buzzwords. MMGNET and HSG highlight those who meet sustainable criteria and verify those who submit detailed documentation of their sustainable practices.

Since 2021, there has been a 480% increase in the number of exhibitors at MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC requesting sustainable verification, proving the demand for fashion sustainability programs with clear, standardized criteria.

Part of Informa Markets' mission is "to connect people with knowledge to help them to learn more, know more and do more." MMGNET's tentpole events, MAGIC, PROJECT, SOURCING at MAGIC and COTERIE have hosted several educational sessions over the years focused on sustainability, particularly within SOURCING at MAGIC, covering topics ranging from understanding US regulations and ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance), new eco-conscious materials like seaweed and fruit and innovations in technology and their impact on sustainability, offering actionable takeaways to the community of retailers, manufacturers, suppliers and brands who make up the fashion ecosystem.

Showcasing commitment to the evolution of the events industry, Informa Markets created the FasterForward program, designed to embed sustainability into all of Informa's business operations. Informa Markets encourages exhibitors to move away from using disposable exhibition stands in favor of reusable materials as part of its Better Stands program. On social media, SOURCING at MAGIC has partnered with known industry advocates WASTEWEAR, TRASHIE, Recycle2Riches and Known Supply for giveaways and promotions, highlighting the importance of corporate partnerships in educating audiences.

"The goal at our events like MAGIC is to foster an inclusive environment where everyone in the industry can learn and grow, encouraging all participants, exhibitors and attendees to engage in sustainable practices and offering resources and educational opportunities to help them on a path towards sustainability," says Jordan Rudow, VP of MAGIC, organized by Informa Markets . "By providing this platform, we hope to inspire and support everyone's efforts to adopt more sustainable methods, benefiting the entire fashion community."

To learn more about MMGNET, its year-round resources, events and education, please visit www.mmgnetgroup.com.

