PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Cytokinetics, Inc.(CYTK), a late-stage, specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company, Friday announced that French drug major Sanofi (SNY) will acquire exclusive rights to develop and commercialize aficamten to treat obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy or HCM patients in Greater China from Corxel Pharmaceuticals. The financial terms of the deal were not discosed.Aficamten is an investigational selective, small molecule cardiac myosin inhibitor for the potential treatment of patients with HCM.CORXEL, formerly Ji Xing, in 2020, acquired the rights to develop and commercialize aficamten in Greater China from Cytokinetics. Sanofi will now acquire CORXEL's rights relating to aficamten in Greater China.Cytokinetics remains eligible to receive up to $150 million in development and commercial milestone payments from Sanofi as well as royalties in the low-to-high teens on future sales of aficamten in Greater China.Further, the company is eligible to receive additional undisclosed payments in connection with the execution of the agreement between Sanofi and CORXEL.Aficamten received Breakthrough Therapy Designation to treat symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy or oHCM in China. Its New Drug Application or NDA for aficamten tablets for the treatment of oHCM for Priority Review was also recently accepted in the country.Aficamten also received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for symptomatic oHCM. The agency recently accepted the company's NDA for aficamten and assigned the NDA a Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date of September 26, 2025.Cytokinetics noted that the development program for aficamten is assessing its potential as a treatment that improves exercise capacity and relieves symptoms in patients with HCM as well as its potential long-term effects on cardiac structure and function.Cytokinetics also recently submitted a Marketing Authorization Application for aficamten to the European Medicines Agency.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX