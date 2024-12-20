The Year in Review: Reflections from iZafe Group's CEO on 2024

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2024 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) 2024 has been a transformative year for iZafe Group, where we have laid a strong foundation for the future. We have multiplied our net revenue, delivered over 500 Dosell units to Spain, and are approaching 2,000 units in the Netherlands. The number of units that deliver the right medication at the right time daily has increased by approximately 500% compared to 2023, confirming that our solutions meet market needs and create real value.

Our partners have purchased hardware with the expectation of implementing these units within a relatively short period, which strengthens our business model of generating recurring monthly revenue.

The launch of Dosell 3.0 marks a milestone with improved functionality and integration. At the same time, we have changed production partners and built efficient production workflows, making us ready to scale up production to meet increasing demand and ensure high quality in every delivery. This work has laid a solid foundation for continued success.

Our innovative efforts have led to several new integrations, such as with Enovation UMO, and strong collaborations with partners like TCCN in the Netherlands and Ti Medi in Spain. These advancements reinforce Dosell as a global leader in health technology, providing solutions that enhance safety and independence for both users and healthcare staff. In Sweden, we have successfully implemented Dosell in numerous municipalities. Our solutions have been appreciated for their user-friendliness, safety, and ability to prevent medication errors. This has not only improved user independence but also streamlined the work of healthcare professionals. This success underscores Dosell's central role in digitalizing and optimizing healthcare at the municipal level.

Looking Ahead to 2025 With a solid foundation in place, we look forward to accelerating our growth. Our pipeline is strong, and we expect 2025 to build on the successes of this year. We plan to further expand Dosell's presence while giving Pilloxa a central role in our portfolio. These initiatives will enable more innovative solutions and strengthen our position as a leader in health technology. We aim to continue creating value for our customers and shareholders through sustainable and profitable growth.

Thank You for Your Support I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to our employees, partners, and shareholders. It is through your dedication and commitment that we can continue building a brighter future for healthcare and for iZafe Group. We look forward to 2025 with great ambition and strong confidence in our shared potential.

With warmth and appreciation,

Anders Segerström CEO, iZafe Group

