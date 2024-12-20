Ronn, inc: RONN Announces 2025 Christmas Wish List

RONN, Inc (OTC Pink:RONN) Prepare to have your senses pushed to new limits with our second-generation sports car. We are on a mission to redefine the future of HEV (hydrogen electric vehicle) technology, and we're doing it with a ground-breaking supercar - (Scorpion V2), providing extreme brand awareness and showcasing the latest technologies available to the market. Formally called Phoenix, we have a new name not released yet for its new upgraded status.

This futuristic, state-of-the-art Hypercar is set to be the leading part of our marketing plans. With its cutting-edge design, advanced hydrogen fuel technology, and electric drive, the Scorpion V2promises an estimated driving range of 400+ miles. But it doesn't stop there. Prepare to be amazed by the incredible torque and superior performance this 1000-plus horsepower Hypercar is expected to deliver while delivering clean emissions.

But, making this vision a reality requires the necessary funding. With the proper support, we anticipate beginning manufacturing in 2025, with an expected arrival date of 2026. We are confident that the Scorpion V2 will captivate the hearts of automobile enthusiasts and set a new standard for Hypercars.

We have devised a comprehensive marketing strategy to ensure the Scorpion V2 reaches its target market. We will leverage traditional marketing channels, including social media, to engage with our target audience - automobile aficionados. We have been invited to be the VIP display vehicle at the Geneva Supercar Event. Additionally, we plan to make our presence felt at high-end automobile shows and concourse events, and we even plan to sponsor Formula 1 racing events as they look towards alternative fuels. By doing so, we will build brand recognition and establish ourselves as pioneers in the HFCEV space.

Our secondary focus will be on the global supercar market, where we aim to market and sell our first automobiles by the end of 2026. Once successfully launched, which is expected in Geneva 2026, we will gradually expand our reach to the rest of the United States and Europe. Our short-term goal is to produce a limited green high-performance vehicle.

The Scorpion V2 is more than just a Hypercar - it symbolizes innovation, performance, and a greener future. With its cutting-edge technology and unparalleled driving experience, this Hypercar will support the future vision of the automotive industry. Join us on this thrilling journey as we work to shape the future of HEVs and pave the way for a new, expanded era in Supercars.

Market Size For Supercars

Recent data from World Motor Vehicle Production indicates a notable increase in global motor vehicle manufacturing, with 85.4 million vehicles produced in May 2023, marking a 5.7% surge compared to 2021. The Global Supercar Market, valued at USD 17.5 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 24.9 billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.

RONN Inc.'s Founder and CEO, Ronn Ford, expressed his lifelong ambition to create an automobile that we expect could rival esteemed brands like Bugatti, Pagani, and Koenigsegg. The company's vision includes developing an upgraded version of the Scorpion, with specifications and design insights expected to follow very soon, along with the official new title.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include but are not limited to, the success of RONN, Inc. initiatives in the hydrogen tax credit market. RONN, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact Information

John Morgan

IR

jmorgan@ronnmotorgroup.com

SOURCE: Ronn, inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com