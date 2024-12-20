Anzeige
Freitag, 20.12.2024

WKN: A3CT5P | ISIN: SE0016278154 | Ticker-Symbol: 999
Frankfurt
28.08.24
10:22 Uhr
0,666 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
20.12.2024 17:02 Uhr
100 Leser
Resolutions at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Hilbert Group AB



STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2024 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999)

The extraordinary general meeting of Hilbert Group AB (publ) ("Hilbert Group") in Stockholm on 20 December 2024 (the "EGM") elected Niclas Sandström and Russell Thompson as new members of the Board.

Niclas Sandström will enter the Board immediately. Russell Thompson will enter the Board in conjunction with closing of the acquisition of Liberty Road Capital.

Niclas Sandström and Russell Thompson will not receive any board remuneration.

For further information, please contact:

Niclas Sandström
CEO Hilbert Group AB
+46 (0)8 502 353 00
ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Resolutions at the extraordinary general meeting of Hilbert Group AB (publ)

SOURCE: Hilbert Group



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
