Rektron Group Inc. Announces Corporate Update and Access to Annual General Meeting Materials

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2024 / Rektron Group Inc. ("Rektron" or the "Company") (CSE:REK.U)(FRA:F75) a global commodities trading house, is pleased to announce that it has appointed its director and CEO Atanas Kolarov and its independent director Trevor Turner to the board of directors of its wholly-owned subsidiary DL Hudson Limited, effective December 18, 2024. Additionally, Mr. Kolarov has also been appointed as a director of Rektron's wholly owned subsidiary, Rektron AQ Limited, effective December 18, 2024.

Access to Annual General Meeting Materials

On November 15, 2024, all postal service by Canada Post was suspended as a result of labour action by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (the "Postal Strike"). On December 16, 2024, Canada Post announced the resumption of its operations and receipt and pick up of new parcels and mail to start on December 19, 2024. As a result, Canada Post has warned of delays to the backlog of items already in the system. Given the sizable backlog and potential operational challenges, it may take some time for Canada Post to regain its usual rhythm. The Company's upcoming annual general meeting (the "Meeting") will be held virtually on Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto Time).

The information circular and the form of proxy for the Meeting and all other proxy-related materials (collectively, the "Meeting Materials"), can be found on the Company's website (at www.rektrongroup.com) or under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (at www.sedarplus.ca). The shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 3, 2024 (the "Shareholders"), are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting. Shareholders of the Company are encouraged to access electronic versions of the Meeting Materials and all other proxy-related materials online through the Company's website and SEDAR+, and to vote in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Circular.

Shareholders will still be able to vote their shares either directly by proxy (for registered Shareholders) or indirectly through their intermediary (for unregistered Shareholders who hold their shares through brokerage firms or other intermediaries). Registered Shareholders should complete all signed proxy forms as directed on the form of proxy no later than 11:00 a.m. (Toronto Time) on January 7, 2025. Beneficial owners can obtain a copy of the voting instructions form from their intermediary. If you are a registered Shareholder and do not receive the Meeting Materials by mail ahead of the voting deadline, please contact Odyssey Trust Company at 1-888-290-1175 or visit How Can We Help? (CA) - Odyssey Trust Company to obtain your control number and then to vote online here: https://vote.odysseytrust.com/. If you hold shares through an intermediary such as a brokerage firm, please contact your intermediary directly to obtain a copy of the voting instructions form.

Copies of the Company's financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2024, are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and on its website. If paper copies of the financial statements and MD&A have been requested but not yet delivered, they will be delivered once the backlog is cleared.

About the Company

The Company is the holding and parent company of Rektron AQ Limited, which is the holding and parent company of DL Hudson Limited. DL Hudson Limited is the trading arm of a group of companies, of which there are several subsidiaries that support the group's global commodity trading operations. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, while Rektron AQ Limited is headquartered in London, UK.

The Company focuses on maintaining an experienced team of management and traders, extensive geographical and product diversification, trading and logistical expertise, and financial and risk management. The team at the Group is composed of energy and metals traders, and finance professionals with expertise from the City of London and Wall Street. The trading expertise includes principal energy and metals products, particularly ferrous and nonferrous metals, Energy Transition Commodities ("ETC"), recycled metals and crude and Euro VI-compliant refined oil products. The Company transacts across all compliant markets following the international trade regulations and guidelines.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to Rektron's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Rektron's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the other factors set forth under "Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's final prospectus dated March 4, 2024 and as amended on June 28, 2024 and August 12, 2024. Rektron undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Rektron to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

