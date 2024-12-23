The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 23.12.2024Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 23.12.2024Aktien1 US67090S1087 Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp.2 KYG0443C1015 Aquila Acquisition Corp.3 CA65290F1080 Nextgen Digital Platforms Inc.4 SE0023468418 ProstaLund ABAnleihen1 USC3535CAQ18 First Quantum Minerals Ltd.2 USP4983GAS95 Grupo Posadas S.A.B. DE C.V.3 XS2802927967 Instituto de Credito Oficial4 US007973AE02 Advanced Energy Industries Inc.5 US011642AB16 Alarm.com Holdings Inc.6 US08265TAD19 Bentley Systems Inc.7 US08265TAB52 Bentley Systems Inc.8 US852234AK99 Block Inc.9 US10806XAB82 BridgeBio Pharma Inc.10 US26210CAD65 Dropbox Inc.11 US26210CAC82 Dropbox Inc.12 US29786AAL08 Etsy Inc.13 US338307AD33 Five9 Inc.14 US33835LAA35 Fiverr International Ltd.15 US358039AB12 Freshpet Inc.16 US45258DAA37 Immunocore Holdings PLC17 US457669AB50 Insmed Inc.18 US450056AA40 iRhythm Technologies Inc.19 US465741AN69 Itron Inc.20 USG8208BAA91 JD.com Inc.21 US477839AB04 John Bean Technologies Corp.22 US501812AB77 LCI Industries23 US589889AA22 Merit Medical Systems Inc.24 DE000NLB48J3 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-25 DE000NLB4829 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-26 DE000NLB4811 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-27 DE000NLB4803 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-28 DE000NLB48Z9 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-29 DE000NLB48Y2 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-30 DE000NLB48X4 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-31 US665531AJ80 Northern Oil and Gas Inc.32 US679295AD75 Okta Inc.33 US68213NAD12 Omnicell Inc.34 US686688AB85 Ormat Technologies Inc.35 US723484AJ01 Pinnacle West Capital Corp.36 US743312AC46 Progress Software Corp.37 US753422AF15 Rapid7 Inc.38 US922280AC69 Varonis Systems Inc.39 BE6348458025 Communauté Germanophone [deBelgique]40 DE000HEL0B49 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale