WKN: A2QEJ6 | ISIN: SE0014990966 | Ticker-Symbol: LG72
Tradegate
23.12.24
12:25 Uhr
18,470 Euro
-0,080
-0,43 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.12.2024 16:55 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lagercrantz Group AB: Lagercrantz acquires TASL in the UK

Finanznachrichten News

PRESS RELEASE

Lagercrantz Group's subsidiary, Radonova Laboratories, has today signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Track Analysis Systems Ltd (TASL). Both Radonova and TASL operate within the field of radon measurement.

TASL, founded in 1983 and based in Bristol, UK, is a leader in high-quality polymer sensors for neutron dosimetry and radon detectors with associated reading systems. Their customers include government agencies, universities, defense organisations, and commercial laboratories. The company has an annual turnover of approximately GBP 1.2 million with good profitability.

TASL will be Radonova's second acquisition in the UK. In November 2021, Radonova acquired Radonova Scientific (formerly GM Scientific), also active in the field of radon measurement.

"With TASL, Radonova Laboratories becomes the market leader in the growing UK radon measurement market and expands its range of high-quality technologies for radon sensors and neutron dosimetry," says Karl Nilsson, MD, Radonova Laboratories AB.

The acquisition is subject to approval by UK authorities, which is currently in process. TASL will operate as a subsidiary of Radonova Laboratories, a part of Lagercrantz's Control division. The acquisition is expected to have only a marginal impact on the Group's earnings per share on an annual basis.

Stockholm, 23 December 2024

Lagercrantz Group AB (publ)

For further information please contact:
Jörgen Wigh, CEO, Lagercrantz Group AB, phone +46 8 700 66 70
Elisabet Ålander, VP Business Development Division Control, Lagercrantz Group AB, phone +46 70 342 72 27
Karl Nilsson, MD, Radonova Laboratories AB, phone +46 70 639 01 31
or visit our website: www.lagercrantz.com

The information was submitted for publication on 23 December 2024 at 16:55 CET.

LAGERCRANTZ GROUP IN BRIEF
Lagercrantz Group is a Tech Group that offers world-leading, value-creating technology, using either proprietary products or products from leading suppliers. The Group consists of some 80 companies, each with a focus on a specific sub-market - a niche. Lagercrantz Group is active in nine countries in Northern Europe as well as in the USA, in China and in India. The Group has approximately 2,900 employees and annual revenues of about MSEK 8,500. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2001. Read more on www.lagercrantz.com.


