Vastned Belgium strengthens its portfolio in Louvain and Namur with the acquisition of Gevaert NV

Vastned Belgium NV announces that it acquired all shares in Gevaert NV on 24 December 2024. Gevaert NV owns as assets a property located in the Bondgenotenlaan 63 / Lepelstraat 87 in Louvain and a property located in the Rue de Fer 139-141 / Rue de l'Inquiétude 1 in Namur. The property in Louvain consists of two commercial units (± 1,100 m² incl. 175 m² of storage) and four residential units. The property in Namur consists of one commercial unit (± 370 m² incl. 100 m² of storage) and three residential units.

