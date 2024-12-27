Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Highlights Total Addressable Market of $14.3B Across Key Off-Grid Energy Storage Segments

Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), a leader in electric mobility and lithium mining, highlights total addressable market for off-grid energy storage demand for US, and South Florida region.

Emergency Response Infrastructure Mobile command centers and temporary medical facilities. 35% CAGR, projected revenue of $1.8B by 2025. Average unit needs 50-75 kWh storage, consuming 35-55 kg LCE. Annual demand: ~6,000 metric tons LCE.

Telecommunications Infrastructure Cell towers and remote communications equipment requiring constant power. Market trending at 30% CAGR, with expected revenue reaching $3.2B by 2025. Each tower typically requires 100-150 kWh storage, consuming 75-110 kg LCE per installation. Annual demand: ~18,000 metric tons LCE.

Data Centers & AI Infrastructure High-demand computing facilities requiring uninterrupted power. Market expected to reach $5.6B by 2025, growing at 40% annually. Average data center requires 1-2 MWh storage capacity, using 750-1,500 kg LCE per installation. Annual demand: ~35,000 metric tons LCE.

Florida Nursing Home Backup Systems State-mandated emergency power systems for elder care facilities. Market projected at $900M by 2025, growing at 22% annually. Average facility requires 150-200 kWh storage, using 110-150 kg LCE per installation. Annual demand: ~4,500 metric tons LCE.

Remote Residential Solar Systems Primary application for homeowners living off utility lines. Current market shows 20-25% annual growth, with projected revenue of $2.8B by 2025 for lithium storage components. Average system requires 40-60 kWh storage capacity, translating to approximately 30-45 kg of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) per installation. Annual demand: ~12,000 metric tons LCE.

The total addressable market (TAM) across these segments projects to $14.3B by 2025, with combined annual lithium demand of approximately 75,500 metric tons LCE. This represents roughly 10% of global lithium production, highlighting significant growth opportunity in the off-grid storage sector.

Government Grants and Contracts

The Company plans to pursue a Commercial and Government Entity (CAGE) Code certification in early 2025, positioning the company to bid on federal contracts supporting U.S. grid modernization initiatives. The strategic move aligns with the company's expansion into government-sector energy storage solutions, targeting substantial infrastructure investment opportunities.

South Florida Events

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK) is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company focused on lithium mining, electric vehicle charging, solar energy storage, and power supply for AI data centers. We are at the forefront of the clean energy transition, driving innovation in mobility and energy technologies to combat the global climate crisis and deliver transformative user experiences. www.elektros.energy

