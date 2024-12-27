Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Resignation of Director

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 27

Karelian Diamond Resources PLC

("Karelian" or the "Company")

27 December 2024

Resignation of Director

Karelian Diamond Resources PLC (AIM: KDR), the natural resource exploration and development company focused on Finland, announces the resignation, effective from 28 December 2024, of Non-Executive Director and Deputy Chairman, Séamus FitzPatrick. Mr Fitzpatrick has significant business interests in the USA and due to the demanding nature of these interests he no longer believes that he can dedicate sufficient attention to the Company.

On behalf of the Board, Brendan McMorrow, Chairman of Karelian, commented:

"Seamus has confirmed his ongoing support and commitment to the success of Karelian and I would like to thank Seamus for his work and contribution to the Company over many years.We wish him all success in his other business interests going forward."

