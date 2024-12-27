Anzeige
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Resignation of Director

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 27

Description: Description: Karelian

Karelian Diamond Resources PLC

("Karelian" or the "Company")

27 December 2024

Resignation of Director

Karelian Diamond Resources PLC (AIM: KDR), the natural resource exploration and development company focused on Finland, announces the resignation, effective from 28 December 2024, of Non-Executive Director and Deputy Chairman, Séamus FitzPatrick. Mr Fitzpatrick has significant business interests in the USA and due to the demanding nature of these interests he no longer believes that he can dedicate sufficient attention to the Company.

On behalf of the Board, Brendan McMorrow, Chairman of Karelian, commented:

"Seamus has confirmed his ongoing support and commitment to the success of Karelian and I would like to thank Seamus for his work and contribution to the Company over many years.We wish him all success in his other business interests going forward."

Further Information:

Karelian Diamond Resources PLC

+353-1-479-6180

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)

Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss

+44-20-3328-5656

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

+44-20-7469-0930

CMC Markets (Joint Broker)

Douglas Crippen

+44-20-3003-8632

Lothbury Financial Services

Michael Padley

+44-20-3290-0707

Hall Communications

Don Hall

+353-1-660-9377

http://www.kareliandiamondresources.com


© 2024 PR Newswire
