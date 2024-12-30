Anzeige
Montag, 30.12.2024
Macht Trump Krypto wieder groß? Wie Trumps Aussagen die Krypto-Landschaft verändern könnten!
WKN: 971488 | ISIN: NL0000288918 | Ticker-Symbol: VB2
Tradegate
27.12.24
13:52 Uhr
21,750 Euro
+0,250
+1,16 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.12.2024 07:34 Uhr
Vastned Belgium and Vastned Retail expect to complete their reverse cross-border legal merger on 1 January 2025

In line with required notification periods for listing purposes, Vastned Belgium (Vastned Belgium NV, Euronext Brussels: VASTB, a public regulated real estate company (GVV/SIR)) announces today that it expects that the reverse cross-border legal merger, in which Vastned Retail (Vastned Retail N.V., Euronext Amsterdam: VASTN) would merge with and into Vastned Belgium (Merger), will enter into force on 1 January 2025 at 00.00 am CET (i.e., start of the day) and Vastned Belgium will be renamed to "Vastned".

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Vastned Belgium and Vastned Retail expect to complete their reverse cross-border legal merger on 1 January 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/56e1be66-c430-4269-9da7-dc845ed54105)

