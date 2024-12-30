Anzeige
Montag, 30.12.2024
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.12.2024 12:05 Uhr
21 Leser
Divio Technologies AB: Divio expands the engagement with newly signed Health Care Company adding USD 22.600 in additional consultancy fees

Finanznachrichten News

Divio is pleased to announce the signing of a project for the previously announced (9/9 2024) health care client with a value of USD 22.600 in consultancy fees to Divio. The project is a consulting engagement linked to the client's infrastructure which will be carried out by Divios internal team. This is an addition to the original agreement where Divio will strengthen its position and create opportunities for further software business with the customer.

"We are happy that our clients, once again, put their trust in our team and appoint us to deliver this project. Due to the nature of the agreement, we are not surprised that these types of assignments will come over time and we expect more during the upcoming year. It helps us strengthen the collaboration with our client as we both have the capacity and know how on how to execute efficiently on the task" says Jon Levin, CEO Divio Technologies.

Press enquiries

For further information about Divio Technologies, please visit divio.com or contact CEO Jon Levin (ir@divio.com)
The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

About Divio Technologies

Divio Technologies AB (Publ) is the PaaS and Cloud Management Software development group behind the Divio platform, which simplifies cloud hosting, deployment and development via a PaaS solution. The platform allows enterprises to reduce costs, time to market and the burden on employees, as well as decreasing dependency on cloud vendors.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
