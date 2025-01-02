Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.01.2025
MAKING CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN: Wie Trumps Aussagen die Krypto-Landschaft verändern könnten!
WKN: A0B585 | ISIN: FR0004180578
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.01.2025 07:34 Uhr
Sword Group: Launch of Business Plan 2028

Finanznachrichten News

« Sword is embarking on the implementation of its 2028 Business Plan with great confidence, backed by the excellence of its employees, the loyalty of its customers and the solidity of its investors.
We are approaching this new period with a clear strategic vision, anticipating market developments to transform every challenge, risk or constraint into a real opportunity for growth. »

Jacques Mottard
Chairman & CEO

OUR STRATEGIC PRINCIPLES

A High-Performance, Committed Management Organisation

At Sword, we embody a management style based on action and involvement.

Every manager, at every level, plays a dual role of, "doing " and "getting things done ", to boost efficiency and cohesion.

Long-term and Multidimensional Growth

Our balanced and ambitious growth strategy is built around three key areas for the next four years:

1. Double-digit organic growth,

2. Targeted micro-acquisitions,

3. Large-scale strategic acquisitions.

New Strategic Challenges

We have identi?ed four major strategic areas for development over this period:

- Arti?cial Intelligence,

- Cybersecurity,

- Sustainability,

- Internal efficiency.

Governance and Financial Controls

With a view to strengthening governance, optimizing our strategic management and internalizing the CFO function, Sword has appointed a Group CFO, Philippe Blanche, currently CFO for the BeNeLux, Spain, Greece and EU division.

This change has several objectives:
- Strengthen strategic management at Group level,
- Increase responsiveness to economic and ?nancial challenges,
- Align the interests of all stakeholders,
- Optimise our mergers and acquisitions (M&A) strategy to ensure controlled, consistent growth.

Sword is committed to an ambitious and sustainable vision for 2028.
We have the teams and the strategy to succeed in this ambitious plan, while strengthening our position in the global market.
Together, we will transform challenges into opportunities and consolidate our future on solid, sustainable foundations.

To find out more about the Strategic Principles of the 2028 Business Plan click here!

Agenda

23/01/25

Publication of Q4 2024 Revenue

12/03/25

2024 Annual Results Presentation meeting 10am | Paris

Sword Group

Sword has 3,200+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Attachment

  • SwordGroup_Strategic Principles BP 2028 FV (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/06fb68b9-0985-49b6-ac35-6fc256d267d6)

