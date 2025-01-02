Aflac: 5 Tips for Protecting Your Children's Health

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2025 / Children are one of life's greatest joys and raising them is one of your most important responsibilities. One of the most important aspects of that responsibility is working hard to help keep them safe and healthy. As they grow, their needs will continue to change, however, there are some consistent steps that you'll want to ensure that you're taking to help protect their health, no matter what stage they are in.

To help you navigate this journey, here are five tips for protecting your child's health and preparing them for a happy, healthy adulthood.

1. Ensure they have a healthy diet

A healthy diet is essential for maintaining your child's well-being. It can help provide the energy they need, will likely strengthen their immune system, and may reduce the risk of various metabolic disorders. A well-balanced diet can support proper growth and development, helping them grow into strong, healthy adults. Additionally, it teaches them about healthy eating habits, which they could carry with them into adulthood.

Consider including lean proteins, healthy fats, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains in their diet. Water should be their primary beverage. Limit their intake of refined sugars and processed foods as much as possible.

2. Encourage regular physical activity

Physical activity is believed to also be crucial for children's health and development. Regular exercise can help build strong bones and muscles, and can help improve mental well-being, strengthen the immune system, reduce the risk of chronic conditions, and usually promotes better sleep as well.

Fortunately, kids typically have lots of energy, especially when they're young. You can help them channel this energy into physical activities they enjoy.

Some fun physical activities include:

Walking or hiking

Biking

Swimming

Team sports

Outdoor games like catch or tag

Playground activities

Encouraging them to be active now also instills healthy exercise habits that can benefit them throughout adulthood.

3. Schedule regular doctor's appointments

Regular check-ups with a pediatrician are an important part of your child's health. Pediatricians can help monitor your child's overall well-being, including growth and development milestones, which are especially important during puberty. In addition to vaccinations and screenings, pediatricians can also provide valuable advice and guidance, particularly for new parents who may need support navigating the early years of parenting. Routine visits can also help build a positive doctor-patient relationship, making your child more comfortable with seeking care when needed.

4. Make sure they have adequate health insurance coverage

Having sufficient health insurance coverage ensures you can take your child to regular check-ups and handle any unexpected medical visits or procedures without financial strain.

If you're wondering about how much health insurance costs, and already have health insurance yourself, you could check to see about adding your child to your policy. You may need to alter your policy, for example, some may be eligible for a lower-deductible policy if their child has a health condition requiring more medical visits. You may also want to consider adding them to supplemental health care policies, like dental and vision insurance as well.

5. Limit screen time

Excessive screen time, whether on a smartphone, tablet, computer, or TV, can negatively impact a child's health. Physically, it encourages a sedentary lifestyle, which reduces their interest in outdoor activities. Mentally, it can hinder social and emotional development, increase the risk of depression, and foster a reliance on screens for entertainment.

To promote a healthy balance, set clear screen time limits, such as designating specific times for screen use. Use parental controls when possible, and encourage creative, active play. Activities like reading, puzzles, and outdoor play are excellent alternatives that stimulate learning and physical activity. By managing screen time effectively, you can help your child develop a healthy relationship with electronic devices as they grow.

The bottom line

Protecting your child's health is one of your most important responsibilities as a parent. A strong foundation for good health includes a balanced diet, plenty of physical activity, and regular doctor visits. Make sure your primary health insurance and any supplemental policies help cover all areas of their health care, and limit screen time to support their physical and mental development. Finally, remember that children often model their behavior after their parents. By following healthy habits yourself, you'll make it easier for your child to adopt those same habits and lead a healthy life.

