Arverne Group (FR001400JWR8 ARVEN), a French industrial company specialized in the production of renewable energy from underground resources to support the energy transition, has welcomed Marc Ferracci, minister in charge of Industry and Energy, on its geothermal drilling site at Roissy Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport this Thursday, January 2, 2025.

In the wake of the public consultation on the Pluriannual Energy Program, which was completed at the end of 2024, this visit demonstrates the new Government's determination to reiterate the ambitious targets set at national level in terms of decarbonizing heat, with only 25% of which currently comes from renewable sources. The decarbonization of heat production is therefore an imperative that requires notably the development of geothermal energy in France.

Arverne Group has seized the opportunity of the minister's visit to remind and demonstrate that geothermal energy is a virtuous solution for the development of local and renewable heat. The geothermal doublet solution, deployed by Arverne Drilling Services1, on behalf of ADP, involves two separate wells to extract the Earth's natural heat, capturing 74° water at a depth of 1,800 m, before reinjecting it into the subsoil. The heat produced will be used to supply the Europe's second-largest airport with renewable, local and continuously available energy. The planned installation will produce up to 80 GWh/year of heat.

"Kicking off the year with a visit from our minister in charge of Industry and Energy is an excellent signal for the geothermal industry. This installation on the Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport platform demonstrates the ability of geothermal energy to meet the decarbonization needs of industry. We firmly believe that subsoil resources, and geothermal energy in particular, are key local solutions, available beneath our feet, for replacing imported fossil fuels and thus achieving a successful energy transition." says Pierre Brossollet, Founder and Chairman CEO of Arverne Group.

