WKN: A14UAW | ISIN: SE0007045414 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J3
Frankfurt
03.01.25
08:10 Uhr
0,012 Euro
+0,002
+16,98 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
03.01.2025 08:18 Uhr
107 Leser
SciBase: The Mayo Clinic, the leading US hospital, will test Nevisense in Pilot

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders, announced today that it is working with Mayo Clinic, the leading US based hospital, on pigmented lesion digital workflows with AI-driven Nevisense - the only FDA Approved device for skin cancer detection at point of care.

"Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer and accounts for the majority of skin cancer deaths because it can spread from the skin to other parts of the body where it becomes difficult to treat and can be fatal. However, if caught early, melanoma is almost 100% curable. For these reasons, we are looking forward to understanding how the Nevisense technology can help clinicians in the early detection of melanoma," said Alexander Meves, M.D., M.B.A, Professor of Dermatology, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Sciences.

"We are proud to work with the Mayo Clinic and believe this pilot represents an opportunity for SciBase to continue to address an unmet medical need by expanding access of the Nevisense test to more US patients at-point-of-care, when it is critical and makes a profound impact on patient care," said Pia Renaudin, CEO of SciBase.

For additional information, please contact:
Pia Renaudin, CEO, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):
Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)
Phone: +46 (0)73 856 42 65
E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/the-mayo-clinic--the-leading-us-hospital--will-test-nevisense-in-pilot,c4087586

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/4087586/3192055.pdf

MAYO_eng final

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-mayo-clinic-the-leading-us-hospital-will-test-nevisense-in-pilot-302341737.html

