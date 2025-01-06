WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stryker (SYK), Monday said it reached a deal to buy Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI) for $80 per share in cash, representing an equity value of about $4.9 billion.According to Stryker, Inari will bring a leading peripheral vascular position in the fast-growing segment of venous thromboembolism (VTE) to Stryker.'The acquisition of Inari expands Stryker's portfolio to provide life-saving solutions to patients who suffer from peripheral vascular diseases,' said Kevin Lobo, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, of Stryker. 'These innovations elevate the standard of care for venous thromboembolism patients and will accelerate Stryker's impact in endovascular procedures.'Under the deal, Stryker will commence a tender offer for all outstanding shares of common stock of Inari for $80 per share in cash. The boards of directors of both Stryker and Inari have unanimously approved the transaction.The acquisition is anticipated to close by the end of the first quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX