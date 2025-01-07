Logitech G's Streamlabs (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) a leading innovator of gaming software, technologies and gear, today announced it is collaborating with NVIDIA and Inworld AI to unveil an artificial intelligent streaming assistant. This AI agent simplifies and enhances the live streaming experience by providing streamers with their very own 3D sidekick, producer, and technical assistant.

The intelligent streaming assistant has three main functions:

3D Sidekick: An interactive AI agent that serves as a co-host, capable of answering questions about the game or live stream, researching topics, and stimulating conversation when the stream is quiet by commenting on in-game events and chat activity. Ask the sidekick anything, from game details to chat activity, and it will provide intelligent, context-aware responses. Customizable personality options-ranging from supportive to sarcastic are also available, allowing streamers to tailor the sidekick's interactions to their unique style and audience engagement goals.

Producer : The assistant can automatically adjust scenes based on stream events, chat interactions, or the streamer's requests. It can play video and audio cues during gameplay to enhance tension or excitement, or clips the best moments and plays replays on stream upon the streamer's request.

: The assistant can automatically adjust scenes based on stream events, chat interactions, or the streamer's requests. It can play video and audio cues during gameplay to enhance tension or excitement, or clips the best moments and plays replays on stream upon the streamer's request. Technical Assistant: The assistant can help with setting up Streamlabs Desktop, creating exciting scene transitions, or troubleshooting technical issues. The AI-powered assistant can also monitor streams to ensure they run smoothly.

"Through this latest work and our other strategic AI initiatives, we aim to push the boundaries of what is possible in digital broadcasting and bring the future of interactive live stream technology directly into the hands of content creators," said Ashray Urs, Head of Streamlabs. "Streamlabs is leveraging AI to empower creators by streamlining their workflows, personalizing viewer experiences, and unlocking new growth opportunities. We are allowing creators to spend less time managing technical details and more time focusing on what truly matters-producing exceptional content and fostering deeper connections with their audiences."

Streamlabs revolutionizes digital broadcasting by incorporating language and vision models in collaboration with industry leaders like NVIDIA and Inworld. The platform is creating an intuitive, user-friendly application available through the Streamlabs App Store, which serves as the primary interface for this intelligent streaming assistant.

NVIDIA ACE provides a suite of digital human technologies to power the sidekick including audio-to-face animations and 3D rendering technology, as well as AI vision models that can understand what is happening on screen and provide context to the assistant. It all runs with low latency thanks to local GeForce RTX GPUs.

"This assistant, developed in collaboration with Logitech G Streamlabs, will make it easier to get started with live streaming and is a great example of how AI agents can enhance humans to do more," said Gerardo Delgado Cabrera, Director of Product Management, at NVIDIA. "By integrating generative AI and NVIDIA ACE digital human technologies, the assistant can provide more intuitive, streamlined user experiences."

Meanwhile, Inworld contributes to the core of the cognitive engine, which processes inputs and executes commands through the Streamlabs API. By harnessing the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and state-of-the-art graphics processing, this streaming assistant is designed to enhance the user experience significantly while creating a new point of engagement for audiences.

Inworld CEO Kylan Gibbs said, "The Inworld Engine powers Logitech G Streamlabs' intelligent streaming assistant and enables it to understand and interact with complex live-streaming environments. Our AI Engine processes real-time data from the game, streamer, and viewers to offer contextual actions, timely tips, and witty banter to enhance the experience for content creators and their viewers. We're committed to building the future of fun by using AI to enrich media and entertainment, fostering deeper connections between creators and audiences through dynamic, interactive experiences."

The streaming assistant will be formally unveiled at CES 2025, with an anticipated release projected within the first half of 2025. Streamlabs invites the community to stay informed on updates by visiting the Streamlabs website and blog or connecting on X and Discord, as it continues to enhance and refine this transformative tool.

