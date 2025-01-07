SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - KION Group said it is working with Accenture (ACN) to optimize supply chains using NVIDIA's (NVDA) advanced AI and simulation technologies. The three companies are jointly showcasing warehouse of the future at CES 2025. Using NVIDIA Omniverse and Mega, KION will be able to provide digital twins of warehouses that allows facility operators to design the most efficient and safe warehouse configuration without interrupting operations for testing. This includes optimizing the number of robots, workers, and automation equipment. The digital twin provides a testing ground for all aspects of warehouse operations.'Future warehouses will function like massive autonomous robots, orchestrating fleets of robots within them. By integrating Omniverse and Mega into their solutions, KION and Accenture can dramatically accelerate the development of industrial AI and autonomy for the world's distribution and logistics ecosystem,' said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX