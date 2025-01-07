Regulatory News:

Arverne Group (FR001400JWR8 ARVEN), a French industrial company specialized in the production of renewable underground resources to support the energy transition, announces that its subsidiary Lithium de France has agreed to acquire wellheads from global energy technology company SLB, for its geothermal heat and lithium project in Alsace.

An initial order has been placed for equipment to be manufactured in Europe and delivered in Alsace ahead of the start of the drilling campaign.

The geothermal heat and lithium project led by Arverne Group and Lithium de France, in Alsace, plans to reach, in 2031, an annual production capacity of 27,000 tons lithium carbonate and 2.2 TWh of geothermal heat. The heat produced will benefit businesses, farmers and local authorities in the Alsace region through a localized supply chain. The low carbon geothermal lithium will be dedicated to supply batteries for electric vehicles produced in France.

"Our teams are particularly thrilled to work together, with the same innovation DNA to accelerate decarbonization and the same roots, as SLB and Lithium de France have both their origin in the Alsace region, around Pechelbronn, in 1926 and 2020. Our geothermal heat and lithium project paves the way for reliable energy thanks to science, engineering and know-how developed by committed people." Said Pierre Brossollet, founder and Chairman CEO at Arverne Group, mission-driven company listed on the Tech Leaders segment of Euronext Paris.

About Arverne Group

Arverne Group specializes in harnessing underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local and renewable energy, contributing to the prosperity of local communities. As an integrated industrial player, Arverne Group spans the entire underground value chain, from exploration to drilling and production to sales to end-users. Arverne Group aims to become the French leader in geothermal energy and its by-products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium.

Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has structured its business activities around several subsidiaries, notably 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), Lithium de France (geothermal heat and extraction and sale of geothermal lithium) and Arverne Drilling Services (drilling operations).

A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on the Tech Leaders segment of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, symbol ARVEN).

About Lithium de France

Lithium de France, subsidiary of Arverne Group, a mission-driven company listed on the Tech Leaders segment of Euronext Paris, is a French pioneer of geothermal heat and low carbon lithium. Lithium de France has been founded in 2020, its mission is to accelerate the energy transition by supplying geothermal heat to businesses, farmers, and local authorities, and by producing geothermal lithium for electric mobility. It is an innovative leader with its headquarters based in Haguenau, Northern Alsace.

